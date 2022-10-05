Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

Full Sail University and renowned sportscaster Dan Patrick celebrate degree program anniversary, and continue to educate the next generation of sportscasting talent

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University alongside the Emmy Award-winning sportscaster and radio personality, Dan Patrick, are honored to celebrate the five year announcement anniversary of Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting Bachelor of Science degree program. The collaboration has since seen graduates go on to garner employment with notable industry leaders including CBS Sports, ESPN, and FOX Sports to name a few.

Originally announced in October of 2017, the collaboration has achieved many significant milestones, from its first class start in January of 2018, to its first graduating class in October of 2019, all the way to its first graduate hires, educator award wins, and additional educational opportunities.

The curricula, developed by Patrick in collaboration with Full Sail University, aims to provide students with real-world experience both on camera and behind the scenes. Through the degree program, students learn the foundations of sportscasting including, interviewing, voice work, writing, storytelling, newsgathering, reporting, multimedia communication, and more.

Thanks to guest lecturers including industry leading experts like Kevin Neghandi, Mike Tirico, Bill Simmons, and Nicole Briscoe, students have the unique opportunity to learn directly from these, and other notable professionals currently in the field today. Students also gain valuable insight from Patrick himself who regularly participates in guest lectures, portfolio reviews, and curriculum review both online and on campus.

"From day one, we set out to create a degree program that would not only give our students the skills to build a strong foundation, but that would serve as a launch pad into their careers," stated Dan Patrick. "In looking back over the last five years, I'm humbled by the dedication of our faculty, the determination of our students, and the continued collaboration with Full Sail University. Our grads are already doing big things in this industry, and I'm thrilled to continue on this journey as we look forward to what is possible for our students today and into the future."

The program is led by Gus Ramsey, a former ESPN veteran producer with over 25 years of experience, who serves as Program Director of the degree. The Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting undergraduate degree program has proven beneficial to the knowledge base and industry networking opportunities for students and graduates alike. The degree program gives students the tools and resources to take their dreams seriously through access to in-class foundational knowledge, in-the-field experience, and access to industry professionals through networking, guest speakers, internships, and more.

According to Ramsey, the sportscasting program's faculty and staff have a combined total of 300 years of relevant industry experience in the field. This paired with Patrick's expertise and Full Sail University's award-winning educational model, gives students the resources to stand out in a hiring pool – a feat Patrick and Ramsey sought to accomplish.

"Working alongside Dan and being part of the growth journey of our students and alumni has been an extremely fulfilling opportunity. Through the out-of-the-box thinking and connections of our leadership team, educators, and graduates, the students within the program have been able to get a sneak peek into the industry before ever entering it. We at Full Sail are looking forward to what the future holds.," stated Ramsey.

Additionally, Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting has equipped students with project-based hands-on learning experiences outside the classroom. These efforts to bring this form of education to students have been in conjunction with Rollins College Athletics, The NFL Pro Bowl, Fox Sports, Daytona 500, Boombah Sports Complex, and more.

Students and graduates of the degree program can also collaborate closely with other degree programs and initiatives at Full Sail. For example, sportscasting students work alongside Full Sail Armada – the university's collegiate esports team and community – to create opportunities for students and graduates to serve as shoutcasters for the many esports events held at Full Sail. Most recently, the first-ever Special Olympics 2022 USA Games Unified Esports Invitational saw a Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting graduate and current student within the program serve as co-shoutcasters for the event that aired on ESPN3.

About the Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting:

Developed in collaboration with sportscasting veteran Dan Patrick, the goal of the Sportscasting bachelor's degree is to provide students with constant real-world experience both on camera and behind the scenes. Students will build a foundation in interviewing, voice work, writing, and storytelling, and then move on to advanced concepts in newsgathering, reporting, and multimedia communication. Students also develop presenting skills for current and emerging technologies – from broadcast, to gaming, to virtual and augmented reality - as students learn from faculty members who are active in the world of sportscasting, with more than 60 EMMY-winning credits in their careers.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

