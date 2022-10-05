Moshe Rabin: Scholarship for Future Entrepreneurs Paving the Way for Visionary Students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moshe Rabin Scholarship for Future Entrepreneurs is a scholarship by Rabbi Moshe Rabin which is meant for students who are studying on the road to become entrepreneurs in the future. The scholarship is available for university students who are studying business courses with the intent to launch a business in the future. Also, students in high school with a dream to become an entrepreneur can apply for a scholarship. All eligible students are encouraged to apply for Moshe Rabin's Scholarship for a chance to earn a total amount of $1,000, which will be awarded to the most deserving student based on an essay competition. The winner of the scholarship will submit an essay competition of less than 1,000 words answering the following question "Describe a sector of business which could use significant improvement, and how you would use your role as a business owner to solve the problem". All eligible students should email their responses to apply@mosherabinscholarship.com. All applicants are reminded to include bio information including full names, their active phone number, address, email address, name of high school and graduation date, the university that they are currently enrolled in, and GPA.

For one to succeed in business or as an entrepreneur, getting the right education is paramount. Although there are many young minds out there who dare to dream about becoming entrepreneurs and launching businesses, many lack the right knowledge and skills needed to run a business successfully. Some students give up on their dreams to settle for white-collar jobs. Some will go ahead to start a business, but without the right education and training, they end up making many mistakes that hinder their success. No one understands how difficult the road to launching a business can be than Moshe Rabin.

Moshe Rabin is a director at Rohr Bais Chaya Academy, Rabbi of Rohr Bais Chaya Synagogues, and the president of Alliance for Education. Moshe has first-hand experience with the struggles that students go through on the road to becoming an entrepreneur. He understands that the path can be rewarding but also challenging. Therefore, Moshe would like to give back to the community by rewarding the next generation of business owners with a scholarship. All eligible students should visit Moshe Rabin's main website to apply.

