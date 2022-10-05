PRC Announces 2022 Healthcare Leadership Award Recipients

Recipients of nomination-based awards recognized as part of PRC's 2022 Healthcare Experience Summit.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare experience company supporting over 2,800 healthcare organizations nationwide, celebrated the recipients of their 2022 Healthcare Leadership Awards.

Recipients were selected by PRC leadership from over 100 nominations across categories submitted from June to August 2022. Categories were created to represent the divisions of PRC's healthcare experience solutions and the organization's core values.

Award recipients were announced and recognized as part of PRC's Healthcare Experience Summit on September 28. The virtual summit hosted a full day of sessions led by PRC experts, clients, and partner organizations with over 250 healthcare professionals in attendance.

"It's been incredibly humbling to review award nominations and read about all the ways our partners bring excellence to the healthcare experience," said Laurie Speaks, PRC's Senior Vice President, Client Success. "We'd like to congratulate all award nominees and recipients and extend our sincere gratitude for their hard work and dedication to healthcare excellence."

View the full list of Healthcare Leadership Award recipients below:

Impact - Gina Calder , Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital & Progress West Hospital

Impact: Community - Michael De Lucca , Broward Regional Health Planning Council, Inc.

Excellence - Bill Bryant , Perry County Memorial Hospital

Excellence - Columbus Regional Health

Excellence - Beth Ann Jones , Unity Health – Newport

Excellence - Jessica LaPalme , CPXP, Prime Healthcare

Excellence: Physician - Deepak Jasuja , MD, FCCP, FASN, Columbus Regional Health

Healthcare Experience: Inpatient - Donna Olsen, RN , Danbury Hospital

Healthcare Experience: Emergency Department - Alisha Mal , Landmark Medical Center

Healthcare Experience: Leadership - Jennifer Carron , BJC Healthcare

Consumer & Brand - Community Hospital

Health Equity - Kelly Nielsen , CHI Health

Health System Loyalty - Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Innovation - Genesis Healthcare System

Innovation - Barbara Rodriguez , Danbury Hospital

Outstanding Culture - Leanne Miller , Community Hospital

Outstanding Culture - Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Outstanding Culture - Leslie Lincoln , Norwalk Hospital

Outstanding Culture - St. Francis Medical Center

Outstanding Culture: Quality & Performance Improvement - Joy Mitchell , Saint Michael's Medical Center

Patient Experience - Whitney Hansen , Renown Health

Patient Experience - Darcy Allen , Lee Health System

Patient Experience - Patrick Pianezza , Prime Healthcare

Patient Experience: Department Level - MBMC Neurology, Missouri Baptist Medical Center (BJC)

Patient Experience: Department Level - Christin Carlson , Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Patient Experience: Department Level - Siobhan McGarry , Danbury Hospital

Patient Experience: Emergency Department - Nicholas Albrecht , Jersey Community Hospital

Patient Safety - Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Patient Safety - Culture of Safety Committee, Unity Health

Physician Partnership - Dr. Douglas Pogue , BJC Medical Group

Physician Partnership - Doug Zaren , Memorial Healthcare System & Memorial Regional Hospital South

Physician Partnership - Cindy Celnik , MD, The Woman's Hospital of Texas

