Baicells Announces Availability of New Aurora 5G Small Cell

The Aurora243 offers an easy to deploy next generation small cell platform with performance and affordability

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a global provider of LTE and 5G network solutions, has announced availability of its new 5G small cell, the Aurora243. Developed on the Qualcomm 5G SoC (System on a Chip) solution, this scalable platform marks Baicells next steps in introducing 5G platforms to their existing commercial solution portfolio that serves operators, enterprises, and communities.

Baicells is a leading manufacturer of LTE and 5G fixed-wireless hardware solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Baicells Technologies) (PRNewswire)

The scalable Aurora243 can operate in NR (new radio) Bands N41/N48/N77/N78 and is compliant with 3GPP Release 15, making it possible for the system to be deployed and interoperate with other existing 3GPP based 5G networks. Support of these 5G spectrum bands allows the platform to be deployed across both public and private network types. And depending on the use case, the Aurora can also be complemented by 5G CPE from Baicells for a turnkey managed solution.

Supporting 100MHz bandwidth channels, with 64 concurrent users, the compact form-factor can support up to 750 Mbps on a downlink and 250 Mbps on an uplink. Out of the box, the Aurora 5G product is configured to operate with Baicells proven Cloudcore platform and be managed by its existing OMC allowing for an easy introduction into existing Baicells deployments. Like other Baicells radio access network (RAN) products, the Aurora243 is user friendly, designed for easy installation and configuration allowing a faster time to service. The Aurora makes 5G and all its benefits more accessible to network operators of all sizes and types and to their customers.

"We have been exploring ways to make 5G more accessible to operators of all sizes," said Minchul Ho, Baicells GM of North America. "Currently, when people hear 5G they often think about a complex technology that's primarily geared toward the Tier 1 carriers and large networks. However, we know that connectivity demands continue to increase, and needs are for faster speeds and capacity at better cost points. So, we set out to develop a capable platform that could deliver while still offering operators attractive economics. This sparked the creation of the Aurora243 and we're close to announcing other 5G platforms too. We absolutely feel that the market will respond that this was a product worth waiting for."

According to Precedence Research, the global 5G services market is projected to surpass around US$ 1.87 trillion by 2030. The global 5G services market size was accounted at US$ 64.54 billion in 2021.

The Aurora243 has been wrapping up its final stages of certification and is already in planning for first trial deployments with multiple customers. General availability is planned for later this quarter. Baicells will have the Aurora243 at the 5G Expo Conference in Santa Clara October 5-6. Visit them to view the product at Stand 208 to learn more.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions under new economics for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With commercial deployments across more than 50 countries, offices on five continents, and over 300 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells currently has more than 700 private LTE deployments in operation, including a significant presence in North America. To meet the demand for connectivity in a mobile first world, Baicells continues to scale with manufacturing capacity online in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam backed by partnerships with leading global manufacturers. Baicells innovations help connect the unconnected. Visit www.baicells.com to learn more.

Media Contact for Baicells

Babel for Baicells

Paul Campbell

paul@babelpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baicells Technologies