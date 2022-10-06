Breakthrough Properties Welcomes CRISPR Therapeutics to the Company's Newly-Completed R&D Headquarters in Boston

Grand Opening for The 105 by Breakthrough Celebrates Bringing CRISPR Therapeutics' Teams into New State-of-the-Art Life Sciences Environment

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties (Breakthrough), a leading global developer of life sciences real estate, celebrated the completion and grand opening of The 105 by Breakthrough (The 105) in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics. The new state-of-the-art facility is fully leased to CRISPR Therapeutics and will serve as its new U.S. Research & Development headquarters.

Located in one of the world's largest life science clusters, The 105 is a 263,000-square-foot lab and office environment, which was developed to meet LEED Gold and Fitwel Certification standards and which features massive lab-enabled floorplates, floor-to-ceiling glass, multiple outdoor terraces, a fitness center and an indoor bicycle room. The ground floor is designed for a range of community activities and features a publicly accessible café, multi-use innovation space and a thruway for public foot traffic.

"We are delighted to celebrate the opening of The 105 by Breakthrough with the CRISPR Therapeutics team," said Breakthrough CEO Dan Belldegrun. "We're honored to support such transformational research like the work being done by CRISPR Therapeutics and look forward to being a long-term supporting partner as they advance their critical work."

"The opening of our new U.S. headquarters marks a significant milestone for our company and underscores our long-term commitment to advancing biomedical innovation in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," said Brendan Smith, Chief Financial Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. "The 105 by Breakthrough is an ideal facility for CRISPR Therapeutics as we advance potentially transformative gene-based treatments for patients, and we are pleased to call it home for our Boston-based employees."

Founded in 2019, Breakthrough has established itself as one of the most active players in the life sciences sector, with approximately 5 million square feet of projects in its global pipeline across Boston, San Diego, Philadelphia, Boulder, Amsterdam, Oxford and Cambridge.

The 105 is one of several Boston-area developments currently in the Breakthrough portfolio. One Canal by Breakthrough is a four-story, 105,000-square-foot lab and office redevelopment in East Cambridge that will be ready for occupancy in 2023. Breakthrough's team is involved in the design and development of the modern life sciences facilities within the 14-acre Enterprise Research Campus that Tishman Speyer is developing in partnership with the Harvard Allston Land Company. Breakthrough is also in the planning stages of a ground-up development at 232 A Street on a portion of Gillette's former world headquarters along the South Boston waterfront.

"We are proud to partner with Breakthrough and CRISPR Therapeutics on The 105, which is already setting new standards for cutting-edge research environments," said Tishman Speyer Managing Director Jessica Hughes. "As with our entire Boston portfolio, The 105 responds to the intense demand throughout the life sciences community to locate in dynamic, amenity-rich neighborhoods that attract today's top talent."

Other ongoing Breakthrough development projects include:

Boulder 38 by Breakthrough in Boulder, Colorado featuring 164,000 square feet of office, lab and flex space

2300 Market Street in Philadelphia's Center City , with plans to redevelop the site to support over 200,000 square feet of life science space

San Diego, California Torrey View by Breakthrough campus and Torrey Plaza , an office-to-lab conversion, in

Trinity House in Oxford, England ; and The Vitrum Building, located inside St. John's Innovation Park in Cambridge, England

Breakthrough puts sustainability at the forefront of all of its initiatives with a particular emphasis on increasing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and providing healthy workspaces for users. The Company targets LEED Gold certification at its United States properties, as well as BREEAM Outstanding certification for all of its projects across the United Kingdom and EU markets.

Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

