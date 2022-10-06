CONSTRUCTION RISK PARTNERS WELCOMES SARAH SHEPARD MCGUINNESS AS PARTNER

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Risk Partners (CRP), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah Shepard McGuinness to the team as a Partner.

Mrs. Shepard McGuinness will be CRP's new Real Estate Practice Leader. She will be responsible for building out a specialized real estate practice to complement CRP's existing construction expertise, positioning CRP to provide comprehensive risk advisory and brokerage services to the real estate industry. She brings a diverse background to the firm, having spent her career providing risk management consulting services to property owners, managers, developers, and lenders nationwide. She is experienced in property and casualty insurance for both development and operational real estate across all asset classes and brings to CRP a holistic view of managing real estate risk.

Mrs. Shepard McGuinness most recently served as Senior Vice President (SVP) at one of the nation's leading risk management consulting firms. In addition to her role as Director of the firm's lender advisory division, she was the Senior Consultant to several REITS and large development clients. She and her team oversaw insurance and risk management for their client base, advised on hundreds of transactions, and helped close over $9B in construction loans.

"Sarah's background and experience in managing risks associated with stabilized real estate assets adds an entirely new skill set to CRP and will allow present construction clients to remain clients of CRP post-construction and beyond," said Andy O'Brien, Partner, Construction Risk Partners. "Sarah has been a friend of CRP for quite some time; we know she aligns well with our culture, and we are incredibly excited to have her join our team."

"I look forward to embarking on the next chapter of my career with CRP, acting as a resource for CRP's colleagues and clients while augmenting and broadening the firm's present capabilities. Our new organizational structure will provide our clients a constant broker partnership for the full scope of their real estate insurance needs, through the entire lifecycle of their ownership. I am thrilled by this opportunity," said Mrs. Shepard McGuinness.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION RISK PARTNERS

Construction Risk Partners is the leading specialist broker for owners, developers, general contractors, engineers, and subcontractors that need to mitigate financial risks related to construction activity. Our expertise and specialization in construction allows us to tailor our financial products and services to align perfectly. We offer insurance, surety, bonding, default insurance as well as our industry's most respected Loss Prevention and Wrap-Up services. Learn more at www.constructionriskpartners.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

