BALLENTINE PARTNERS WELCOMES GENEVIEVE GEORGE, CPA, CFP®, CFE, CDFA®

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, welcomed Genevieve George, CPA, CFP®, CFE, CDFA®, as a Senior Wealth Advisor. Genevieve joined Ballentine Partners' High Net Worth Practice, which works with clients who have investable assets between $3.5 - $25 million. She will help clients by delivering comprehensive financial advice with the highest level of personal service and professional integrity.

"We are really excited that Genevieve has joined our team," commented Jennifer Christian Murtie, Head of the High Net Worth Practice. "In addition to her strong advising, financial planning, and accounting background, Genevieve's experience on philanthropic boards and deep ties to the Palm Beach community will be a great addition to our growing firm."

"I am excited to join Ballentine Partners and their well-respected team. I love working with clients and understanding their financial goals and I am thrilled to be a part of the High Net Worth team. I am looking forward to growing professionally with this dynamic group of advisors," shares Genevieve.

Genevieve George, CPA, CFP®, CFE, CDFA® joined Ballentine Partners in October as a Senior Wealth Advisor. Prior to joining the firm in 2022, Genevieve worked as a Senior Financial Advisor at HBKS Wealth Advisors. She also has a deep philanthropic background; she was the previous Chair of Impact100 Martin, Inc. and is currently on the Board of Impact the Palm Beaches as Membership Committee Vice Chair. Genevieve is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner, Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFE).

Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $9.1 billion of assets (as of 6/30/2022) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind. We help our clients make smart decisions about their wealth, giving them the freedom to focus on the lives they want to lead.

