Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2022 Earnings Call

Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the third quarter 2022 on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:

14:00-15:00 CEST

Main Speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6arhwkbu

Attend by phone:

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

- United Kingdom Intl.:

+44 3333000804

- United States of America:

+1 6319131422

- Sweden:

+46 856642651

Confirmation Code:

 20431078#

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until November 25, 2022.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts.

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

