Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Names Ginneh Baugh As Chief Impact Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, has announced Ginneh Baugh as its Chief Impact Officer. Baugh will oversee strategic direction, activity and expert guidance across programs and outcomes. She will spearhead the execution of a strong impact strategy that will successfully support and strengthen BBBSA's mission to make a lasting impact on youth and communities through mentorship.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Logo (PRNewswire)

As a strategist, innovator, and data storyteller, Baugh brings expertise in program planning and a personal passion to strengthen pathways of opportunity for communities of color across the country. In her previous role as the Vice President of Impact and Innovation at Purpose Built Communities, she led the organization's efforts to become more impact focused and was responsible for helping the national network of neighborhood revitalization initiatives to know, show and grow their impact. Her diverse professional experience and commitment to community and philanthropy will be a significant asset in strengthening BBBSA's capacity of leaders, cultivating strong institutional partnerships, strategically incorporating innovations, and telling meaningful progress stories rooted in data.

"I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of one of the nation's most impactful legacy organizations and to help continue its mission in promoting justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, increasing access to mentorship, and creating lasting impact in our community," said Ginneh Baugh, Chief Impact Officer, BBBSA. "I look forward to working alongside changemakers and passionate individuals who are dedicated to providing access to mentorship for every young person."

With more than 20 years of experience working in the non-profit and philanthropic sectors, Baugh has spent more than a decade of her career building organizational impact and affinity for some of the top national nonprofit brands in the country. She also held a position at United Way of Greater Atlanta, where she was a driving force behind the development of the Child Well-being Index and helping the organization use data as a catalyst for strategic investments and increasing volunteer and donor engagement. She led internal efforts to activate volunteers and executive leaders around Child Well-Being and was a driving force in garnering more impact-focused donors.

"I'm pleased to welcome Ginneh to the Big Brothers Big Sisters family as we move into our next chapter of growth and continue to impact lives across the country through more mentorship opportunities," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, BBBSA. "Her leadership and expertise bring a wealth of impact strategy, community engagement experience, and personal passion that will elevate our powerful mission."

Baugh has also trained and provided strategic guidance to thousands of health and human service nonprofits over the years on program planning, evaluation, and results-based accountability. She is a skilled storyteller and has partnered with several leaders to tell more data-driven stories that inspire and activate stakeholders.

Baugh holds a master's degree in Public Policy from The Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor's degree from The University of Georgia. She is based in Decatur, Georgia, along with her husband and four children.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America