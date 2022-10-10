IFS appoints David Spencer as Regional President IFS North America

Cindy Jaudon appointed Chief Operating Officer for IFS's Global Customer Organization

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications provider, announces the appointment of David Spencer as Regional President North America. IFS's current USA lead Cindy Jaudon will extend her responsibilities and move to a global role as Chief Operating Officer for the company's Global Customer Organization. The appointments follow several consecutive years of considerable growth in the region, and will see Jaudon's leadership, operational, and best-practice know-how drive success with IFS's customers, employees and partners communities globally.

As President for IFS North America, David Spencer will focus on further scaling IFS's performance in the region. Spencer joins IFS from data management software provider, Syniti, where the company experienced significant growth under his leadership and stretched its reach into enterprise-size customers while building a significantly stronger ecosystem. Prior to Syniti, Spencer held several executive roles at SAP, including COO for North America.

IFS's Chief Revenue Officer, Simon Niesler, commented: "North America is a hugely significant market for us and we are committed to investing in all areas of the organization. I am therefore, delighted to have David join my team and accelerate our growth in the region." Niesler continued: "I am equally delighted to have the opportunity to bring Cindy Jaudon into a global role; nurturing and investing in our own talent is key value at IFS, and in her new role Cindy will add value to the broader organization through her years of learnings which will directly benefit customers and partners."

Commenting on his new appointment as Regional President for North America, David Spencer said: "I am excited to join IFS at an important time in the company's growth journey. We have all the ingredients we need to succeed: a differentiated and compelling proposition, advanced product capabilities, and a strong team. I believe my experience, approach, and ambitions are well aligned to enable us to capitalize on the opportunity that lies ahead of us in North America. I also want to recognize the strength of the business Cindy is handing over, which, together with the team, I am committed to taking to the next level."

Cindy Jaudon, Chief Operating Officer for IFS's Global Customer Organization, added: "I am hugely proud of the achievements of the North American organization over the years I've had the honor to lead the team. I am excited for David to be joining and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow our footprint. With more and more of our customers being truly global organizations, it is natural for us to organize accordingly. I am committed to further advancing IFS's global customer organization so that we can effectively serve our customers as they themselves grow and scale."

The appointments of Spencer and Jaudon follow last week's appointment of Silicon Valley based John Walsh as a non-executive Board director of IFS. For more information about the IFS's leadership team, please visit: https://www.ifs.com/about/leadership

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

Contact information:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ:

Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM:

Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/3645407/8f8e1a5c812c76de.pdf US management appointments PR https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/us-management-appointments-pr-,c3098692 US management appointments PR

View original content:

SOURCE IFS