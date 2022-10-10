Opus IVS™ Introduces Enhanced IVSMap™ Vehicle Blueprint

Industry-first Productivity Enhancement Integrates Documentation with Diagnostic Tool and ADAS Calibration Processes

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the latest release DriveSafe™ Diagnostics.

With the latest software upgrade, key productivity enhancements include the IVSMap™ Vehicle Blueprint and related invoicing automatically transferring to the CCC work file. The new functionality presents ADAS calibration requirements both on-screen in the diagnostic tool and uploads the results into the CCC work file for the vehicle. An on-screen diagnostic tool checklist also provides guidance and documentation that critical calibrations are completed before the post scan runs.

"Our customers have provided feedback, and we've listened. This new release brings awareness to calibrations required while streamlining and reducing errors in ADAS calibrations for the collision shop" said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Having a diagnostic tool with a vibrant display at the vehicle, paired with this new capability gives everything needed to get the vehicle back in the hands of the vehicle owner after a correct repair. This is becoming increasingly difficult with the exploding complexity of vehicle safety systems. Now, for the first time, shops can ensure, document and invoice the full repair process," added Herron.

Opus IVS will showcase this new capability and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

