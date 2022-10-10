RISING STAR DOCSUN BIOMED INVESTMENT LED BY UCREST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A US leading medical technology startup, DocSun Biomed has gain traction from Asian investors. UCrest a publicly listed digital health company based primarily in Asia has signed a deal to lead Series A funding.

DocSun is a leading medical technology provider of non-contact, non-invasive, non-intrusive vital signs software as medical device. Today, vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, etc., are measured using medical device sensors requiring direct contact to the body. Cholesterol and blood sugar levels are obtained from blood samples using invasive method. With DocSun non-contact technologies, these vitals are obtained from the facial video image of a patient taken using standard cameras on smartphones or the laptops. With its proprietary OCT technology that is color-agnostic, the powerful artificial intelligent system can extract several vital signs regardless of the skin tone of the subject.

Discussing the deal, Jan Yeh, Chief Product Officer of DocSun, remarked, "The need for more innovative and faster medical decision is apparent. This investment and the partnership arrangement will allow DocSun to increase its reach and fulfil the goal of more accessible healthcare to those who need it most."

"We have calibrated our AI system with many clinical data and the accuracy of our results is within r3-10%. This will reduce or eliminate the need of the traditional medical devices and significantly reduce the costs since most people have smart phone," added Jan. "The technology is ideal for health monitoring or management. We offer the integration of our technologies in API or SDK, enabling customers to develop their products for different applications such as monitoring of seniors, bus or truck drivers for drunk driving or fatigue," he added.

UCrest's iMedic system is a leading digital hospital platform with telehealth and Clinical Management System (CMS) capabilities and over 30 FDA approved wireless medical devices connecting to the mobile APP to the Cloud with the patented proprietary Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) technology and unique Artificial Intelligence processing capability, making "home as clinic."

"We develop our platform with the focus to empower the patients to manage their own health, shifting some of the personal health responsibility to the patients by having all kinds of medical devices at home connecting to the platform any time, turning home into a clinic," said Kah Yee Eg, CEO of UCrest. "iMedic is used extensively in managing patients at home during the COVID-19 pandemic when the hospitals are overwhelmed with infected patients," he commented.

In addition to the investment, UCrest and Docsun have signed a technology cross licensing agreement allowing each party to integrate their technologies to have a non-contact telehealth management and Clinical Management System. A distribution agreement is also signed between the parties to authorize DocSun to have the exclusive rights to distribute the integrated products to be rolled out for the US market at the beginning of 2023.

