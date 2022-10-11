American Healthcare REIT Hires New Head of Investor Relations

Conor Wagner joins company as senior vice president of investor relations and finance

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc., a self-managed, publicly-registered, real estate investment trust, announced today that Conor Wagner has joined the company as senior vice president of investor relations and finance. He reports directly to chief financial officer Brian Peay and is responsible for leading the company's investor relations department.

"Conor is another strong addition to our senior management team and brings with him extensive experience from the REIT sector," said Danny Prosky, chief executive officer and president of American Healthcare REIT. "His valuable perspective on both the public and private markets will be beneficial as we continue to pursue our strategic plan on behalf of investors."

Prior to joining American Healthcare REIT, Wagner was vice president of finance for Donahue Schriber Realty Group, a grocery-anchored and shopping center focused REIT, where he oversaw investor reporting and strategic finance activities. Wagner previously served in a similar capacity with publicly traded apartment REITs, AIR Communities, as senior vice president, and Aimco as vice president. Prior to Aimco, Wagner was an analyst on Green Street Advisors' residential research team, where he co-led coverage of the apartment and single-family rental sectors.

Wagner earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a leading internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities. As of June 30, 2022, its total assets of approximately $4.5 billion consisted of 313 buildings and integrated senior health campuses owned and/or operated by the company that are located in 36 states, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man, representing approximately 19.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. For more information, please visit www.AmericanHealthcareREIT.com.

