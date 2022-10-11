From The Ashes, Family-Owned Napa Valley Winery, Flying Lady, Pairs New Website with The Spirit of Adventure!

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Lady's boutique winery on Spring Mountain was destroyed in the 2020 Glass Fire, just weeks after major renovations and right before an inaugural opening.

Flying Lady Winery was destroyed in the 2020 Glass Fire, but saw new adventure in rebuilding and launching new website!

True to brand, Flying Lady Winery categorized rebuilding as their next great endeavor and proudly launched their new website, flyinglady.com , on October 11, 2022. Throughout the site, they paired their premium wines to 'Ambassadors of Adventure' such as Astronauts, Air Racers and World Renown Golf Champions, showcasing their commitment to authentically advocate 'The Spirit of Adventure.'

The website introduces a growing collection of stories including: champion golfer Ernie Els, world champion aerobatic aviator Sean Tucker, and former Pro NFL Linebacker Michael Mauti. Flying Lady invites all their customers and friends to become Ambassadors of Adventure and submit their own adventure stories for a chance to be showcased alongside these note-worthy individuals.

As a broad experience, the website is a beautiful illustration of Flying Lady's passion and commitment to wine, adventure and their family of customers. It has a user-friendly online wine purchasing platform with brilliantly immersive features such as The Flying Lady "Flight Club." Here, Members will enjoy first-in-line access to new releases, discounts, and special invitations to the new Spring Mountain winery and tasting room grand opening set to open in 2023.

"Flying Ladies go back many centuries on ships and vessels for good fortune and safe passage and are the embodiment of the adventure which represents us so well," says David S. Nassar, founder and vintner.

"Our commitment to make the finest wines in the world is motivated by the excellence and adventure seen from Astronaut heros to everyday enthusiasts and customers who we consider it an honor to produce wine for. Please visit us and consider joining the Flying Lady community!"

About Flying Lady:

Lady winery is a boutique small-batch winery based in Napa Valley, California on beautiful Spring Mountain. Each bottle of wine is graced by the Flying Lady—the protector of the adventurer's soul—A symbol representing the founders and wine maker's belief in uncompromised quality, excellence, and the spirit of adventure. Please visit www.flyinglady.com for more information.

