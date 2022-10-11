Flexential® Launches Interconnection Mesh to Streamline Customer Connectivity Strategies

Innovative Solution Seeks to Remove Barriers to Multi-Site Colocation Connectivity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced the launch of Interconnection Mesh, an innovative solution that empowers Flexential customers to manage and scale their connectivity solutions and meet the ever-changing requirements associated with today's digital landscape. Customers can also leverage the power of the Flexential Xperience Platform™ to gain full visibility of all their multi-site connections across their entire colocation deployment.

This latest innovation from Flexential brings an advanced data center to data center connectivity solution that allows for a multi-site, any to any connection with quick, seamless provisioning. Flexential is solving the added complexities that expansion brings with an advanced network solution allowing for easy expansions, reduced circuit counts and a standardized building block to expand on the FlexAnywhere™ Platform.

"Our enterprise customers overwhelmingly desire, and need, improved application and connectivity performance in order to be agile and foster business growth," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer, Flexential. "Interconnection Mesh supports Flexential's ongoing commitment to bring industry-leading connectivity solutions to our expanding customer base, meeting them where they need connections, and reducing the unnecessary complexity and friction of the process. We are excited to launch Interconnection Mesh and look forward to continued growth alongside our customers."

As cloud traffic and adoption increases the demands on data centers, bolstered by the growing presence of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the need for customizable, scalable connectivity options in more, accessible locations are stronger than ever. The addition of Interconnection Mesh offers the ability, and benefit, for customers to tailor data center site bandwidth to best suit their applications and needs while saving valuable time and resources.

To enable the new streamlined provisioning solution for multi-site, any to any connectivity, Flexential relies on the Cisco NCS 5500 router for its 100 GbE and 400 GbE port density and ability to handle large scale traffic and provide operational simplicity and efficient scaling.

"As companies work to deliver optimized experiences for a new generation of applications, data center network connectivity and performance, scalability and security are top priorities," said Kevin Wollenweber, Vice President and General Manager, Mass-scale Infrastructure Group, Routing and Automation, Cisco. "Flexential's Interconnection Mesh solution powered by Cisco networking technology will help customers simplify and accelerate the provisioning of data center connectivity for distributed enterprises, and ensure delivery of superior application experiences."

Flexential's launch of Interconnection Mesh comes as the company drives momentum behind its national platform expansion initiative. Flexential is on track to significantly exceed its 2022 goal to add 33MW of new, sustainable data center development projects and offer customers access to more than 220MW and 3 million square feet of capacity, across 19 markets, by year's end.

Find geographic coverage and interconnection options on the FlexAnywhere™ national platform of 40 data centers, and learn more about Flexential's new IX Mesh solution

Discover FlexAnywhere™ solutions for hybrid IT that squarely address key CIO pain points around powering business agility, enabling ability to scale, and delivering superior application and interconnection performance

Flexential commits to significant expansion with new data center development in the Portland region.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

