Nuna Baby Announces Alliance with San Diego Padres

Nuna Expands Their MLB Partnership Portfolio with Another Franchise Partner

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna Baby, a world-renowned leader in luxury baby gear, has expanded their alliances with Major League Baseball franchises to include the San Diego Padres in addition to their standing partnership with the Boston Red Sox. As part of the latest agreement, for the 2022 and 2023 baseball season, Nuna will be recognized throughout Petco Park, home of the Padres, as the official baby gear brand for the team.

A partnership with the San Diego Padres sports franchise is a natural fit for the company whose brand centers around family. As part of the arrangement, at 40 home games, Nuna will "takeover" branding of the central Video Board at Petco Park; will be the presenting partner in the Player Family Room where the team and their families spend downtime at the stadium; and will be predominantly featured in branding and product integration in the main concourse and throughout the property including designated official Padres Stroller Parking areas.

In addition to the stadium activations, the partnership arrangement will also include inclusion in high profile VIP events such as the Padres Players & Military Wives Baby Shower in which the team and their partners gift military families with much needed gear and supplies. Nuna will also participate in the team's "State of the Union Reception" and "Welcome to the Family" events which take place during spring training.

"Nothing says family more than baseball and aligning Nuna with yet another leading franchise in the MLB network is a winning move," said Brad Bickley, Global President, Nuna Baby. "We look forward to a winning season together!"

"From military appreciation events to community fundraisers, the San Diego Padres at their core are all about their family fanbase and ensuring happy memories and safety for all," said Austin Hodges, Chief Marketing Officer, Nuna Baby. "Nuna shares that DNA and we are proud to partner with the Padres."

"We are proud of the family-friendly environment at America's number one ballpark and are honored to partner with Nuna Baby Essentials, leaders in baby gear, to further enhance the family experience for our guests," said Erik Greupner, CEO, Padres.

ABOUT NUNA BABY

Nuna Baby, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at nunababy.com/usa.

