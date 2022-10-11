University of Sussex Selects Ellucian Cloud Solutions to Accelerate Technology Transformation

Integrated student information system, recruiting platform, and campus dashboard to enhance student experience at innovative U.K. institution

RESTON, Va. and BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of Sussex has selected Ellucian Banner, CRM Recruit and Ellucian Experience to modernize its technology operations, strengthening the core student experience as well as the institution's sustainability goals. A new Ellucian customer, the University of Sussex joins more than 1,200 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian and more than 500 institutions in the cloud with their full student information system.

Leveraging Ellucian's platform, The University of Sussex will implement Banner, a modern and comprehensive student information system, CRM Recruit, a dynamic student recruitment platform, and Ellucian Experience, a personalized information dashboard for all users. This technology will transform the student experience with a cloud-based, desktop and mobile-responsive interface to access all of the information needed to navigate their educational journey. University staff will also have a single source of truth for all data -- including student information, courses, applications, grades and more -- empowering data-driven and agile decision making that will move the institution forward as it grows.

"The University of Sussex is a bold and innovative institution focused on creating a learning environment where everyone can achieve their full potential. Ellucian is proud to partner with Sussex on their digital transformation journey as they reimagine and transform the experiences needed to better serve a changing world and a new generation of students," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO, Ellucian. "Sussex University's transformation to the cloud moves them closer to their carbon-neutral software requirements specification in support of their mission to be one of the most sustainable universities in the world."

Jayne Aldridge, Director for the Student Experience at the University of Sussex, said: "The University of Sussex has bold ambitions to ensure our students have a great experience during their time here, including transformation of our digital and operational services to support their learning journey. We are excited about our partnership with Ellucian to deliver a new student information system enabling our strategic goal for digital transformation and ensuring a more streamlined experience for students, supported by improved business processes and workflows."

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF SUSSEX

For over 60 years the aim of our courses, research, culture and campus has been to stimulate, excite and challenge. So from scientific discovery to global policy, from student welfare to career development, the University of Sussex innovates and takes a lead. And today, in every part of society and across the world, you will find someone from the University of Sussex making an original and valuable contribution.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap.

