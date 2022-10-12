Fox Corporation and Innovid Strike Multi-Year Partnership for Cross-Platform Measurement

Partnership to Cover the FOX Portfolio, Leveraging InnovidXP for Measurement of Linear & Streaming

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV) today announced a partnership with Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") to measure cross-platform viewing consumption across its industry-leading portfolio of news, sports, entertainment, and streaming properties. FOX plans to use InnovidXP, Innovid's cross-platform TV measurement solution, to further accelerate its efforts to unify and facilitate new ways of measuring ad delivery, impact, and performance across its portfolio.

Innovid. (PRNewsFoto/Innovid) (PRNewswire)

Today's announcement is an expansion of the partnership that Innovid and Tubi, FOX's leading free ad-supported streaming service, commenced last year.

Leveraging a national footprint of household-level data from smart TVs, ACR and CTV ad impressions, InnovidXP generates cross-platform measurement that will provide a deduplicated view of audiences on FOX's networks and Tubi platform. In addition to a deduplicated view of audiences across platforms, InnovidXP provides diverse, real-time insights to manage in-flight campaign efficiency and effectiveness, ad frequency and inform media and creative optimizations. A broad set of performance metrics are also available to connect TV to online and offline outcomes and prove ROI.

"As more viewers engage with content across multiple screens, it remains vital that we continue to work with our ad partners and provide them with the necessary data and insights that further display the value of converged TV and the engaged audiences and concentrated impact FOX delivers," said Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President, Data Strategy & Sales Innovation, FOX. "Our partnership with Innovid is another step forward in expanding and delivering cross-platform measurement solutions that further align with our advertisers' objectives."

Reaching and engaging audiences across viewing formats is core to a converged TV strategy and through this cross-platform integration, FOX further provides advertisers the ability to deliver additional insights on incremental audience reach across both linear and streaming investments.

Recent cross-platform campaign analysis from InnovidXP highlights how the combination of FOX and Tubi will enable advertisers to scale a wide range of desired audiences across content types. The converged TV campaign results will demonstrate the value of Tubi Unique Content Categories in building incremental reach with contextually relevant and transparent genre environments. Findings have shown that, on average, eight out of ten Tubi households have proven to be unreachable by linear -- providing an opportunity for brands who add Tubi to a FOX linear campaign, the ability to reach incremental audiences at an average of 75+%.

"For more than a year, Tubi has been working in lockstep with Innovid to quantify the unique reach that streaming delivers to advertisers beyond linear – providing Top TV advertisers with actionable insights," said Tyler Fitch, Senior Vice President, Advanced TV & Partnerships, Tubi. "Tubi and Fox have a shared vision to create the optimal environment for advertisers to efficiently reach the right audiences across multiple platforms and screens. InnovidXP brings this vision to life with consistent, accurate and scalable cross-platform TV measurement."

"Fox and Tubi are redefining the way advertisers approach TV investments by prioritizing analytics that prove the value of converged TV," said Jo Kinsella, President, InnovidXP. "We are thrilled to support this collaborative effort to unite linear and streaming with cross-platform audience measurement and look forward to delivering advertisers the insights and metrics that matter today."

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit Innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

Media:

Chris Harihar

Chris@crenshawcomm.com

Sal Petruzzi

Fox

Sal.petruzzi@fox.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INNOVID