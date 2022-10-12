Holiday Magic Returns November 25th with an All-New Winter Fest OC

Southern California's Largest Winter Festival Returns to the OC Fair & Event Center With 26 Days of Fun for All Ages, Featuring All-New Attractions, Live Entertainment, Shopping, Food and More

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC , Southern California's largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun! Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more than a million lights, and endless opportunities for memory-making. New for 2022, and included in all admission tickets, is "North Pole Journey," an immersive walk-through experience that guides guests to North Pole Village on an important mission to meet Santa Claus and save the holidays.

Enjoy the magic of the holiday season with past Winter Fest OC favorites as well as all-new activities, including outdoor ice skating under the stars, a nine-lane 150-foot-long ice tubing slide, ice bumper cars, LED mini golf, trackless train rides, snowboard simulator, and carnival thrills. Also returning are winter-themed bounce houses, an arts and crafts area, holiday market, and seasonal food and drinks. Winter Fest OC features a variety of stage and strolling entertainment, including a nightly Holiday celebration featuring snow flurries and Santa, meet and greets with kid's favorite characters, tribute bands, and more. All this plus unique winter-themed photo opportunities with the 30-foot-tall giant walk-through ornament, numerous giant Christmas trees, and of course, meeting Santa himself.

"We are so excited to bring Winter and Holiday magic back to the OC and celebrate being together again with our reimagined winter wonderland festival," said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Winter Fest OC. "This year, we're bringing an all-new event with the most popular activities of Winter Fest OC and even more fun for kids and adults alike, including new ice attractions, performances, food and drinks, shopping, and much more. Plus, the immersive favorites from the last two years of our wildly successful Night of Lights OC production will be integrated into the new 'North Pole Journey' walk-through experience that's included in every general admission ticket. We can't wait to spread the joy of the season with our Southern California community and bring holiday magic to everyone!"

All-New Immersive Walk-Through Experience: "North Pole Journey"

Travel from Forest Gate to North Pole Village in the all-new "North Pole Journey" walk-through experience that will immerse you in the sights, sounds, and smells of five magical lands on an important mission from Santa. Stop in three Holiday Towns and collect an element of the holidays in each that will help Santa take flight. Enjoy dazzling lights, music, unique photo opportunities, interactive activities, and visits with your favorite Night of Lights and Winter Fest OC characters including Yowie the Yeti, Snow Princess, Toyland Troupe, Toy Soldiers, Polar Bear, and Santa in this unforgettable experience!

Holidays & VIP Experiences

New Year's Eve Orange Ball Celebration : Ring in the New Year not once, but twice, with a special countdown, Orange Ball drop, fireworks and an unforgettable balloon drop at both 6pm and midnight. Live bands will be playing to commemorate the end of the year, and the start of 2023! Awarded by Reader's Digest as one of the top New Year's Celebrations in the U.S.

Fireside Lounge : Enjoy an exclusive fireside lounge area with comfortable seating, fire pits roasting s'mores and an exquisite view of the nightly Holiday celebration. With a private bar, Fireside Lounge is perfect for groups and holiday corporate parties.

Rink-Side VIP Private Cabanas : Private, ice rink-side VIP cabanas for up to 10 people are available to rent, creating the ultimate premium lounge for families, date nights and girl's night out. Cabanas can be adjoined to accommodate up to 250 people for memorable office parties. A private server is available for the purchase of specially themed food and drinks. Reserve now as they typically sell out early.

Lowest Prices of the Season

Don't miss the lowest prices of the season with limited time early bird specials October 17th through 19th, including anytime use general admission tickets of $16.95 for adults and $11.95 for children 3 to 12 years old. General admission tickets include the all-new "North Pole Journey" immersive walk-through experience, stage and strolling entertainment, nightly Holiday celebration, plus unique photo opportunities throughout Winter Fest OC. Other select attractions require an add-on ticket or reservation. Visit WinterFestOC.com to see all pricing information, including season passes for 26 unlimited days and nights of family fun, friend outings or date nights.

Discounts will be offered on select days to honor our community heroes: First Responders, Nurses, Teachers, and Military/Veterans with proof of ID.

For the latest updates on ticket promotions, entertainment, food and fun, follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube or with #WinterFestOC.

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa November 25th for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun for all ages! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winter Fest OC