Poly Delivers Extensive Portfolio of Devices Certified for Microsoft Teams to Achieve Greater Meeting Collaboration

Poly's Breadth of Pro-Grade Audio and Video Solutions Take Hybrid Work to the Next Level

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly, a global provider of pro-grade audio and video solutions, today announced its expanded portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified solutions designed to deliver greater meeting equity and collaboration worldwide. Poly's diverse product portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified devices are designed for every type of meeting space and workstyle.

The latest Poly Microsoft Teams certified devices and solution updates include:

Poly Strengthens its Suite of Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android :

Poly enhances the Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows experience :

Poly expands its portfolio of phones integrated with Microsoft Teams:

"Because meetings happen anywhere and everywhere, Poly offers a wide variety and style of solutions for Microsoft Teams, so users can look and sound their best in every meeting," said Natalia Herrera, Senior Director of Alliances, Poly. "Our solutions enable Microsoft Teams customers to easily manage, monitor, and maintain every Poly device across their business, to include remote, hybrid, and on-site workers through a beautifully designed, equitable experience."

"We're excited to expand our long-time partnership with Poly and continue to deliver solutions that provide flexibility and choice to our joint customers," said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. "Users can sign-in to Teams and confidently take their calls with a consistent, reliable experience, with support worldwide."

Poly delivers broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, speaker framing and tracking. Poly solutions for Microsoft Teams also feature NoiseBlockAI technology, which blocks out distracting background noise (e.g., keyboard typing, paper shuffling, plastic bag rustling sounds), and Acoustic Fence technology which creates a sound barrier to focus on the speaker, and not the noise. Poly's DirectorAI capabilities can be found across small, medium, and large rooms solutions to provide meeting equity for everyone across the entire Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows, and Android offerings.

Poly has been working alongside Microsoft for more than 15 years and has a broad portfolio of devices certified for Microsoft Teams available worldwide – from headsets and speakerphone devices to video conferencing gear.

For more information, please visit: Poly solutions for Microsoft Teams .

About Poly

Part of HP's portfolio of hybrid work solutions, Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. With Poly, you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com .

