Coinllectibles to display more than US$1.11mil worth of art and collectibles Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) at Centricity in the Landmark Chater House, Hong Kong on 25 & 26 October 2022

With more than 200 visitors expected to attend the event, it paves the way for Coinllectibles to organise more in-person exhibitions to showcase its collectibles DOTs.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that Coinllectibles will be celebrating its first anniversary with an arts and collectibles exhibition at Centricity in the Landmark Chater House, Hong Kong on 25 & 26 Oct 2022.

During the 2-days event, at least US$1.11million worth of art and collectibles DOTs will be on display. The items on display are art and collectibles that are currently on sale in Coinllectibles' MetaMall.

The highlights of the exhibition include ceramics from the recently launched Coinllectibles Magnificent Series – with prices ranged between US$190,000 and US$282,000 each. In addition, luxury Swiss watch manufacturer Quinting will also be showcasing a specially curated selection of watches with the most expensive Quinting Panda, valued at US$208,000.

Commenting on the event, Gerald Gn, Corporate Finance Director at Coinllectibles, said, "Hong Kong has a very vibrant arts and collectibles market. In the last 2 years, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we have been mainly reaching out to prospective collectors online. As a whole, we have seen good online traction and the results have been encouraging. However, with the Hong Kong government scaling back pandemic restrictions, we really want to take this opportunity to organise an in-person exhibition as part of our first anniversary celebrations."

On top of the exhibition, there will also be a Coinllectibles cocktail evening on 25 October 2022. This is an invite-only event and more than 100 art collectors and industry insiders are expected to attend. In total, more than 200 guests are expected over the 2 days.

"For the Coinllectibles team, we see the Hong Kong Extravaganza as a start of our offline engagement initiatives. In fact, our events calendar for 2023 is starting to get filled up as we are planning to participate in a number of regional as well as international art shows. With such offline initiatives complementing our online efforts, we are confident that it will give our brand greater exposure and, in turn, directly contribute to our sales results," Gerald added.

Commenting on the art and collectibles DOTs on display, Nancy Wong, Chief Asset Officer of Coinllectibles, said, "Among all the pieces on show, the key highlight is the Quinting Panda. This is the only one of its kind made by Quinting and they do not have other panda themed watches. On the face of the watch is a hand-painted artwork of a giant panda – the symbol for endangered species and the conservation efforts surrounding them. Adding to the significance, the giant panda is also the national treasure of China, which makes a fitting highlight for our event. From Coinllectibles' perspective, this is also just the start and we hope to show a wider range of valuable art and collectibles in time to come."

The Coinllectibles Hong Kong Extravaganza is an invite-only event. To get the tickets, please email Media@Coinllectibles.Art. For more information on Coinllectibles and its DOT offerings, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art.

Forward Looking Statements

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

