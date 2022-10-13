Magnolia Wash Holdings Drives Expansion Across North Carolina with Six New Locations

- Express Car Wash Operator Adds to its Growing Portfolio in Home State with Car Wash Specials -

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator, announced today the opening of six locations throughout its home state of North Carolina. The Wave Car Wash will open four new sites in Fayetteville and the greater Durham areas while Whistle Express Car Wash will open two locations in Greensboro and Mount Airy. All six have celebrated their grand openings within the past month and are currently offering new customers a Fast Pass Membership for a discounted rate of $9.99 a month for a limited time.

Recent The Wave Car Wash openings in the Fayetteville and Durham areas include:

Fayetteville –2106 Skibo Road

Fayetteville – 3505 Ramsey Street

Graham – 922 S. Main Street

Roxboro – 421 N. Madison Boulevard

Recent Whistle Express Car Wash rebrands in Mount Airy and Greensboro include:

Greensboro – 3608 West Wendover Road

Mount Airy – 139 Kodiak Lane

The Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash facilities are state-of-the-art, offering eco-friendly treatments that save car owners time and money. In less than 10 minutes, members are able to clean, shine and protect their cars with a premium on-site experience. Top-quality equipment such as fresh towels, cleaning spray, high-powered vacuums, and air nozzles are also available to all customers so they can feel good about the cleanliness of their car and enjoy the fast and easy process. All of these new express car washes are also dedicated to industry-leading, water reclamation technology that reduces freshwater consumption and recycles 85% of the water used per car wash.

"We're excited to expand our portfolio of express car wash locations in thriving markets like Durham, Fayetteville, and Greensboro. North Carolina is our home state, and we know first-hand what it takes to keep our cars clean and how to protect them from the natural elements we see year-round," said Andrew Agostini, vice president of operations at Magnolia Wash Holdings. "Our new Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash locations throughout the state are ready to provide locals with the ultimate express car wash experience. We are continually investing in the best equipment, training team members, and delivering superior results that will truly showcase to our customers why we're the best in the industry. We look forward to serving these communities for many years to come."

The new Wave Car Wash and Whistle Car Wash locations in North Carolina are operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings. Since the start of the year, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion. The express car wash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Magnolia is on track to reach 100 opened locations by the end of 2022, with plans to continue this momentum by adding 100 units per year for the next five years. For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, please visit magnoliawashholdings.com.

The Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash facilities are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit WaveAutoWash.com and WhistleAutoWash.com.

About Magnolia Wash Holdings

Magnolia Wash Holdings operates 83 Express Wash locations throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, and Tennessee. Magnolia prides itself on delivering consumers and teammates a premium on-premise experience, including its Unlimited Fast Pass Membership Program, free towels, free vacuums, and free mat washing stations. The Company was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit magnoliawashholdings.com.

