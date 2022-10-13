Sonatus Recognized As "Overall Connected Solution Of The Year" In 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus, a global leader in software-defined vehicle technology, today announced it has been named "Overall Connected Solution of the Year" in the third annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ platform and industry-leading solution that optimizes remote monitoring and real-time data analysis from vehicles made the company stand out from more than 1,000 nominations worldwide.

AutoTech Breakthrough Award (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award from AutoTech Breakthrough. The future is software-defined and now is an incredible moment for automakers to accelerate this journey. At Sonatus we've compressed decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions," said Jeffrey Chou, co-founder and CEO of Sonatus. "By putting dynamic software at the heart of the vehicle, car manufacturers benefit from improved efficiency, performance, responsiveness and automation over the vehicle lifespan."

The Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ platform combines vehicle and cloud software to dynamically orchestrate vehicle behavior—enabling automakers to harness vehicle data, control and secure vehicle connectivity, remedy problems, add capabilities, and more—all without requiring software updates. Digital Dynamics also helps to ensure optimized performance across hybrid networks by monitoring, orchestrating, optimizing, and securing connected vehicles.

Sonatus is unifying the historically fragmented, siloed state of vehicle software and their components through service-oriented software solutions that are highly scalable and portable. These solutions are designed to work with industry-standard hardware and POSIX-compliant operating systems, building a platform that can simplify the integration and orchestration of diverse applications in the vehicle. Additionally, the company is developing a network of strategic partners to drive the evolution of automotive applications of technologies and services including processing, networking, storage, and cloud.

AutoTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Sonatus is pushing the boundaries of automotive technology by helping automakers build dynamic software-defined vehicles that represent a new era of automotive technology - one that allows vehicles to evolve and adapt throughout their entire lifetime, with near real-time updates that avoid the need for heavyweight OTA updates," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

Sonatus is a member of industry alliances and standards organizations including the AUTOSAR Alliance, COVESA, MIH, SOAFEE, R Car Consortium, and the Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) project.

About Sonatus



Sonatus helps automakers build software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt over their entire lifetimes through near real-time updates that don't require new heavy OTA download campaigns. Leveraging extensive software-defined and automotive expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions, empowering OEMs to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs and become more agile. Sonatus' award-winning Digital Dynamics™ platform is currently in-market in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles by 2023. The company's investors include world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Paris, France and Seoul, Korea.

About AutoTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive and transportation technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Media Contact:

Margaret Carpo

margaret.carpo@clarity.global

Sonatus (PRNewsfoto/Sonatus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonatus