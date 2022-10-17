Penn Elcom: More than 42 million packages lost or stolen in the US in just 12 months with one in ten people being affected

First global report on parcel theft

13% of US residents had a parcel lost or stolen between May 2021 and April 2022 – up 3.2 million people on the previous 12 months and equating to over 42 million packages nationally

One in ten people globally are now reluctant to shop online because of fear of theft

Just over one in ten (12%) US residents have looked into porch piracy prevention measures

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doorstep parcel theft is sweeping the US, according to the first global report on parcel theft. More than 42 million parcels were lost or stolen, a 1% increase compared to the previous 12 months, costing US consumers an estimated $1.8 billion in lost or stolen goods.1

The results are part of the world's first global parcel theft survey which found that close to one in ten people had at least one parcel lost or stolen from May 2021 to April 2022. This amounts to a staggering 1.009 billion packages2 globally, at a total cost of $38.81 billion.1

Worldwide, there was an all-time high of stolen or lost parcels with an estimated rise of 155 million2 compared to the previous 12 months, despite initiatives to tackle the surge post-covid. This is more than a 2% increase.

The Penn Elcom Global Parcel Theft Report was commissioned by Penn Elcom, a globally recognised British steel manufacturer and producer of the Penn Parcel Box, and sponsored exclusively by Scurri, the world's leading courier management platform for eCommerce and shipping, and produced by YouGov. It revealed that the US came fourth in countries surveyed for parcel theft increases (+1%), topped by the UK (+5%), Australia (+3%) and Canada (+2%), with the proportion of US respondents saying they had had a parcel lost or stolen up from 12% between May 2021 and April 2022.

US regional hot spots in parcel theft and loss from May 2021 to April 2022 include:

1.1 million 2 additional parcel thefts and loss in the North East (up 3%)

2 million 2 additional parcel thefts and loss in the South (up 3%)

2.3 million2 additional parcel thefts and loss in the West (up 3%)

The Midwest was the only region to see a decrease in porch piracy, with a 1% reduction of parcel theft or loss on the previous 12 months.

The psychological impact

The survey found that one in five people (20%) are anxious about parcel theft – a third of whom fear that the parcels they send and receive are also at risk of being stolen. Porch piracy anxiety means 33 million1 Americans are now reluctant to place online orders.

The Penn Elcom Parcel Theft Report also revealed that a staggering 36% of Americans have had at least one package lost or stolen in their lifetime, which amounts to over 118.6 million1 parcels, with this expected to rise unless preventive measures are put in place. Despite these figures, only 12% of US respondents have ever investigated theft-prevention products for their post.

Penn Elcom's chairman, Roger Willems, said: "A surge in online shopping accelerated by Covid, along with seasonal rushes, means couriers are under intense pressure. Professional thieves are known to follow delivery vans, stealing packages minutes after they are dropped off, while opportunistic thieves take advantage of parcels left on doorsteps."

"We expect parcel piracy to continue to rise as global parcel deliveries increase3 if measures are not taken. We are doing our best to support delivery companies and save online shoppers the headache of missed deliveries – as well as the heartache of lost and stolen parcels," added Roger.

According to Google Trends, global searches for 'parcel theft' have rocketed as shoppers continue to order online, especially for seasonal holidays. The study found that one in ten people worldwide are also now reluctant to shop due to fear of theft, impacting retailers.

Gavin Murphy, CMO of Scurri, said "When parcel delivery fails at the final hurdle, the customer experience fails expectations and customers may be discouraged from buying online again from that retailer. Real-time data is critical. Simply stating that a package has been dispatched or is on board a last mile delivery vehicle is totally inadequate."

Penn Elcom is campaigning to restore confidence in online shopping and has a solution. The Penn Parcel Box, made from quality British steel and designed using Penn Elcom's decades of steel engineering expertise, is a secure, stylish, weatherproof solution for parcel deliveries for homes and businesses.

The Penn Parcel Box was developed in response to enquiries from customers who had problems with parcels going missing.

YouGov, the leading British research group, surveyed 2,000 random consumers in the UK, US, the UAE, Canada and Australia in May 2022. 50% were male and 50% female, ranging in age from 18-55 and above.

