Flexential® Launches New Hybrid IT Options on National FlexAnywhere™ Platform with Cloud Solution Expansion at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022

Newly enabled Flexential Data Centers in Charlotte, Nashville and Louisville extend a superior user experience with improved performance, decreased latency

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced an enhancement for Flexential cloud customers with the enablement of three additional data centers in Charlotte, Nashville and Louisville.

10 enabled data centers across the Flexential portfolio provide nationwide reach to access hybrid cloud capabilities.

The expansion of new low-latency, high-performance hybrid cloud capabilities is closely aligned with Flexential's 2022 goal to add 33MW of new, sustainable data center development projects and offer customers access to more than 220MW of hybrid IT capacity across 40 data centers in 19 markets by the end of the year. Today's announcement brings the number of enabled data centers to 10 locations across the Flexential portfolio, providing for nationwide reach to access these hybrid cloud capabilities.

The market expansion enables Flexential cloud customers, such as those leveraging the FlexAnywhere™ platform for Hosted Private Cloud and cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions, an improved user experience through enhanced network performance and decreased latency across workloads and applications, while reaching a broader base of end-users.

The cloud enablement expansion allows Flexential customers to extend applications and workloads beyond on-premises data centers and into the extensive hybrid cloud deployments on Flexential's national FlexAnywhere™ footprint, relieving organizations of the burden of managing underlying infrastructure while offering superior application performance.

"In this rapidly evolving, digital-first technology landscape, it's critical that we support our customers' ability to deliver superior application performance and position them for success in the market," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer, Flexential. "This expansion is just one example of Flexential's commitment to partner with customers to ensure their IT infrastructure meets their unique business needs and enables them to manage mission-critical workloads efficiently and effectively."

Flexential cloud solutions offer industry-leading SLAs, pre-integrated compliance to the hypervisor level, seamless migration support and assist customers in balancing cost and security without the concerns of latency or downtime. Application performance and decreased latency is critical to emerging technology advancements in AI and ML, such as smart cities and autonomous vehicles. Flexential's Data Centers, interconnected by Flexential's privately owned and operated 100Gbps backbone, position customers and partners for opportunities for success in these growing industry markets.

GeriMed, a leading provider of technology solutions for independent pharmacies, is leveraging Flexential's Hosted Private Cloud solution in Louisville, KY to meet its stringent security and compliance requirements as it actively develops new tools to meet the ever-changing healthcare dynamics.

"To deliver these services and tools to our customers, GeriMed must have a reliable, scalable and cost-effective IT infrastructure. Flexential has proven itself as our valued hybrid IT partner. We're excited to see the potential that Flexential's new cloud capabilities in Louisville will open up to support our continued growth," said Karen Sims, VP of IT Services and Data Management at GeriMed.

"Leading VMware Cloud Providers such as Flexential provide our mutual customers with the flexibility they require to run their business-critical applications in professionally managed data centers. VMware and Flexential are working to bring the flexibility of hybrid IT solutions to cloud customers across the FlexAnywhere™ platform, including support for the latest Hosted Private Cloud - Advanced Access solution. This expansion by Flexential into new regional facilities will make their services more accessible to an even broader range of customers," said Geoff Thompson, VP, VMware Cloud Provider Sales.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

