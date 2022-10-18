LET'S TALK MENOPAUSE: NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION SPOTLIGHTS WORLD MENOPAUSE DAY WITH "#MoreThanHotFlashes" AD CAMPAIGN

With New Billboard in Times Square, Let's Talk Menopause Aims to Empower Women to Better Understand This Life Stage and Get Care They Need

Urges American Women to Rally for New Menopause Research Act to Support Funding for Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on World Menopause Day, Let's Talk Menopause unveiled a new billboard in Times Square aiming to empower the public to advocate for inclusive and comprehensive healthcare coverage for women at all stages of menopause.

Let's Talk Menopause is changing the conversation so women get the information they need and the healthcare they deserve

The national public ad and social media campaign, #MoreThanHotFlashes, is sponsored by Procter & Gamble's Always Discreet . The campaign signals the critical need for inclusion and health equity around menopause. By working to elevate the importance of women's pelvic health by providing meaningful, superior incontinence solutions and giving women a platform to educate and amplify the conversation, Always Discreet uplifts Let's Talk Menopause's ultimate mission to put an end to the knowledge gap in women's health.

While menopause is commonly thought of as hot flashes that happen to women in their late 40s and early 50s, it is actually a multi-phased, years-long experience that can start at any age and involves wide variety of symptoms including anxiety, fatigue, depression, joint pain, low libido, urinary tract infections, weight gain and much more. In addition to possible physical, emotional, cognitive, and long term health impacts, there are also societal and workplace implications for women during this transition.

Let's Talk Menopause is the leading nonprofit invested in changing the conversation around menopause so women get the information they need and the healthcare they deserve. The organization, first launched last year on World Menopause Day, October 18, 2021, is led by a team of women—several with clinical backgrounds in reproductive health—who have experienced life-changing menopause journeys that highlighted the reality that too many women do not get the information, support, and healthcare they need during menopause. Let's Talk Menopause aims to change this through education and advocacy, empowering women to seek the relief they need and encourage them to talk openly about their menopause experience.

"When it comes to menopause care, there is a gap between what millions of women experience versus what we deserve," said Donna Klassen, LCSW and Co-Founder of Let's Talk Menopause. "In building a community of empowered women through Let's Talk Menopause, our hope is that through improved education, awareness, and treatment, no woman ever has to feel alone in her menopause journey."

The #MoreThanHotFlashes ad campaign builds on the organization's work to help all people who can go through menopause make informed choices about their health and well-being.

