Lexicon Tech Solutions To Open Satellite Repair Facilities for K-12 Districts

First "on demand" repair facility will open in early 2023 serving Lake County Schools and surrounding districts

CONYERS, Ga. and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a leader in student device maintenance and repair services for K-12 districts, is pleased to announce the launch of satellite repair facilities through its AlwaysLearning™ device maintenance program.

"Our initial rollout targets large districts in populated areas," said Josh King, CEO of Lexicon Tech Solutions. "This allows us to put up a centralized repair facility. We'll employ one technician for every 10,000 student devices, and provide Lexicon drivers for device pick-up and drop-off to expedite turn times."

The first facility will open in Orlando, Florida to serve Lake County Public Schools and surrounding districts.

"Lexicon has been successful in the K-12 space because we anticipate and think through our partner districts' challenges and needs well in advance of them occurring," says King. "Opening on-demand repair sites is one more way we're able to provide the level of service our clients expect from us."

He notes the company has never lost a K-12 client.

Industry Leader In Turn Times & Repair Rates

Lexicon is known for saving districts money by repairing what most other providers would have to replace. A+ certified technicians perform component-level repair with specialized microelectronics (BGA rework; X-ray inspected welds; Key-injection). All reported and unreported issues are fixed.

"Component-level repairs will come to Atlanta, but having a satellite facility is ideal for fast-turn repairs such as screens, ports, and deployments," notes COO David Word.

Lexicon boasts a 99.97% first-time repair rate, meaning that for every 4,000 devices repaired, only one returns.

AlwaysLearning™

AlwaysLearning™ is Lexicon's proven device management solution. Customizations for districts include unlimited ADP, fully managed deployments, spare pool management, and now on-demand repair facilities.

For pricing information or to learn more about Lexicon and AlwaysLearning™, call 800-678-1744 or email alwayslearning@lexicontech.com .

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon Tech Solutions provides technology maintenance solutions to K-12 districts of all sizes, rural and urban. Clients include Atlanta Public Schools, Henry County, DeKalb County, and Lake County schools. Through the AlwaysLearning™ device management program, Lexicon guarantees zero downtime for students. Visit www.lexiconK12.com .

