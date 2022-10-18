Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Silicon Solutions at the 2022 OCP Global Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the details of its participation at the 2022 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit.
When:
The OCP Global Summit begins today and continues through Thursday, October 20.
Where:
The OCP Summit will take place at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. with Marvell in booth A3.
Demonstrations:
At its booth, Marvell will showcase a comprehensive cloud-optimized silicon portfolio for data infrastructure, including compute, custom ASIC, networking, security, storage and memory solutions incorporating open source and open collaboration technologies that are advancing industry innovation:
- 5nm 112G Long-Reach SerDes for Custom Cloud Applications: Marvell's 112G Long-Reach SerDes is part of the company's industry-leading IP portfolio, offering breakthrough performance with the ability to operate at 112 Gbps across channels characterized by greater than 40dB insertion loss.
- Edge-to-Cloud Networking: A live edge-to-cloud network demonstration showing the end-to-end flow of a video edge use case, from edge camera to SD-WAN to border switch to top-of-rack switch to server. The demo showcases SONiC NOS operating on edge and data center switch platforms and features Marvell's Teralynx® and Prestera® switch silicon, Colorz® II ZR/ZR+ pluggable modules, Alaska® Ethernet PHYs, and Porrima™ and Alcor™ PAM4 DSPs for optical modules.
- Edge-to-Cloud Accelerated Computing: Marvell's industry-leading OCTEON® 10 Data Processing Unit (DPU) and OCTEON Fusion® 5G vRAN PCIe card, the industry's first no-compromise Open RAN solution.
- Active Electrical Cable (AEC) for Server/ToR Interconnect: 800G AECs based on Marvell's Alaska® A family, the industry's first cloud-optimized 800G PAM4 DSPs for AECs.
- LiquidSecurity® 2 (LS2) Hardware Security Module (HSM) Adapter: The industry's highest-performing, FIPS 140-certified HSM for ultimate protection of encrypted content in the cloud, providing 100,000 ECC operations per second, and up to one million keys and 45 partitions for multi-tenant scalability.
- Cloud-Optimized PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD Controller: Marvell's Bravera™ SC5 PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSD supporting multi-physical functions (PF) to optimize for different performance needs of cloud applications.
- Industry-First CXL Memory Pooling: Demonstration of the industry's first Compute Express Link (CXL) based memory-pooling across multiple CPUs/servers.
At the OCP-TAP booth #4, SiTime will demonstrate an open-source IEEE 1588 solution on Marvell's Prestera DX 7300 Ethernet switching silicon.
Presentations:
Marvell Expo Talk: Cloud-Optimized Silicon for NVMe and CXL Powers the Scalable Data Center
Date: Tuesday, October 18
Time: 12:20 pm - 12:35 pm
Location: Expo Hall Stage
Marvell Speaker: Gary Kotzur, CTO, Storage Products Group
Marvell Executive Talk: The Next-Gen End-to-End Data Center Network
Date: Tuesday, October 18
Time: 2:30 pm - 2:55 pm
Location: Room 210AE
Marvell Speaker: John DaCosta, Vice President, Product Marketing, Switch Business Unit
Next Horizon for NVMe Storage Disaggregation (Storage Track)
Date: Wednesday, October 19
Time: 8:45 am - 9:00 am
Location: Room 210BF
Marvell Speaker: Gary Kotzur, CTO, Storage Products Group
Collaboration with The Open Programmable Infrastructure Project at 30,000 Ft Level (Networking Track)
Date: Wednesday, October 19
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Location: Room 210CG
Marvell Speaker: Manoj Roge, Senior Director, Processor Business Unit
2.5D Heterogeneous Integration for Silicon Photonics Optical Engines (Special Focus: Optics Track)
Date: Wednesday, October 19
Time: 3:45 pm - 4:00 pm
Location: Room 210AE
Marvell Speaker: Radha Nagarajan, SVP & CTO, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group
BoW Implementations Update (Server Track)
Date: Wednesday, October 19
Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Location: Room 210BF
Marvell Speaker: Mark Kuemerle, Vice President, Technology, ASIC Business Unit
Big Memory Panel (at CXL Forum @ OCP Summit)
Date: Thursday, October 20
Time: 9:55 am – 10:20 am
Location: Room LL20BC
Marvell Speaker: Shalesh Thusoo, VP CXL Product Development
Transforming Cloud Data Centers with CXL (at CXL Forum @ OCP Summit)
Date: Thursday, October 20
Time: 3:10 pm – 3:30 pm
Location: Room LL20BC
Marvell Speaker: Howard Borchew, Distinguished Engineer, Storage Products Group
