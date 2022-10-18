Menopause Myth-Busting Survey Reveals Sex Drive Does Not Die

Results Inspire Menopause-Focused Sex Toy and Vulvovaginal Care Collaboration that Can Alleviate Symptoms Through Orgasm

42% of women aged 40+ need longer to orgasm

Women aged 40+ are just as likely to experience an increase in libido as a decrease

Orgasms can help with menopause symptoms like vaginal dryness and atrophy, irritability, low libido, and loss of sleep

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethical sex toy brand FUN FACTORY and vulvovaginal wellness brand Momotaro Apotheca have joined forces to bust the negative stereotypes about menopausal women and their sex lives for World Menopause Day.

1.3 million women enter menopause each year and many fear it will harm their sex lives. To counter this misunderstanding, the brands conducted a survey with 1,000 U.S. women aged 40+ to understand what really happens to women's sex lives before, during, and after menopause. Their curated line of sex toys, salves, and balms—including the new STRONIC PETITE self-thrusting toy—help women have the sex life they deserve in midlife and beyond.

Findings revealed that for every woman who experiences an increase in libido, there is another woman who experiences a decrease. It also revealed that those who regularly have orgasms experience an improvement in mood swings, vaginal dryness, and sleep problems, which are the most common symptoms of menopause women say impact their sex lives.

The project was created by Kristen Tribby, Head of Global Marketing and Education at FUN FACTORY, and Lindsay Wynn, CEO of Momotaro Apotheca. It is also supported by menopause activist Lou Featherstone.

Whether women are having the best sex of their lives or noticing a dip in libido, this curation of products supports a happy and healthy sex life before, during, and after menopause and includes vibrators, Kegel trainers, menstrual cups, lubricants, probiotics, salves, suppositories, and the new STRONIC PETITE, a pulsating vibrator .

The MenopauSEX range is available to purchase at us.funfactory.com/pages/menopause including the new STRONIC PETITE which retails at $149.99.

