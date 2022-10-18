OneMed Florida Leverages ThinkAndor® to Deliver Virtual Care Collaboration Across the Continuum

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure the way care teams connect and collaborate, partners with OneMed to orchestrate a longitudinal, patient-centric approach to care.

ThinkAndor® enables OneMed to configure direct to consumer digital encounters empowering patients with on-demand access to care through an AI-powered digital front door. ThinkAndor's state-of-the-art digital front door capabilities provide a concierge approach to digital health where a virtual assistant guides OneMed patients through virtual encounters across all care settings including ambulatory and acute. The digital front door provides patients with direct access to care where they can connect in real-time with care team members and downstream specialists.

With easy integration into electronic medical record systems (EMRs), ThinkAndor's out-of-the-box approach to virtual health provides the solution for the last mile of care by securely connecting patients and care teams. OneMed has been able to create a singular experience across EMRs and care settings for the patient and the provider by leveraging ThinkAndor® to provide vertical clinical content integration from various care settings.

As many health systems struggle to shift to capitated and risk sharing models, OneMed implemented ThinkAndor® to deliver value-based virtual health across care settings. "OneMed is redefining care delivery by integrating technology to seamlessly connect primary, mental health, and specialty care," explained Peter Ganpat, MD. "With its ability to integrate with backend systems including the EMR from AthenaHealth, ThinkAndor® enables 'vertical integration' of our service offerings. We can engage and treat patients in-person or virtually in an acute care setting, then transition the patient to the post-acute setting with relevant clinical content and context via ThinkAndor®. It has been a game changer for us to have a single, virtual care collaboration platform that unifies care."

ThinkAndor® easily integrates with EMRs to configure value-based virtual care models, enabling practices to pull hospital data for actionable insights. "We are proud to partner with OneMed and empower its care team with a single, enterprise virtual care platform that enables patients to be engaged across the care continuum," said Raj Toleti, chairman and CEO, Andor Health. "By leveraging ThinkAndor®, OneMed is able to be a true care extension to all large health systems it partners with."

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

