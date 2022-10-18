PAIRIN Awarded Contract to Modernize Colorado Labor Exchange and Case Management

Win expands the My Journey platform to benefit 100's of thousands more users across Colorado

PAIRIN will replace Connecting Colorado with a more comprehensive, modernized case management and labor exchange system

New platform will not only identify immediate services and needs for Coloradans across the state, but connect them to those short-term and long-term resources

New contract expands on PAIRIN's successful three-year track record of work with the State of Colorado

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver-based social impact technology company PAIRIN announced today it has been awarded a multi-year contract with the Colorado Department of Labor and Management to modernize the state's case management and labor exchange system so that beneficiaries have a more efficient and tailored experience.

The work will replace the current Connecting Colorado system – linking Coloradans to the most fitting and relevant services, training and career options for longer-term success and independence. The timing of the new system, slated to launch in 2023, is important, as the national recession is likely to put more people in need of job services and interim support.

"We agree with the State of Colorado that people who need the government's help don't have the time or patience to navigate confusing processes or impersonal software," said PAIRIN CEO Michael Simpson. "We are excited to accelerate the state's vision for enabling a unified learning and employment record, reducing redundancy across agencies and creating an efficient and personalized experience for every resident."

PAIRIN has been working with the state of Colorado since 2019, when it created the My Colorado Journey platform to unify career exploration, education planning and connection to state services. My Colorado Journey is a cross-agency, user-focused platform to navigate Colorado residents from 8th grade through adulthood to personally relevant tools, forms, resources, websites and programs. Originally focused on middle and high school students, it has since expanded to every workforce center in the state and is used in middle and high school classrooms, workforce centers and every prison across the state.

About PAIRIN

PAIRIN is a social impact technology company that is revolutionizing the way workforce and education intersect to foster a seamless, rewarding and relevant journey for students and career-seeking professionals. Our science-based My Journey platform enables workforce programs, government and educational organizations to more effectively deliver training, career guidance, skills development and tailored community services through one easy-to-implement and simple-to-understand data integration and no-code workflow solution. PAIRIN was founded in 2012, is based in Denver, Colorado, and serves states, education and workforce programs across the nation. For more information, visit www.PAIRIN.com.

