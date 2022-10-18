Significant Interest from Industry in IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Standards Activities Sub Division

The IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS)'s recent initiative Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) has achieved significant progress by establishing 5 standard committees and co-sponsoring a highly industry-relevant standards working group P3109 on Arithmetic for Machine Learning.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals or ad-hoc industry groups actively working on standardization activities related to Circuits and Systems are invited to bring their activities under the umbrella of IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) to utilize the broader impact of IEEE Standards. IEEE CASS SASD has started efforts to provide core standards for the benefit of the industry including integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, and domain-specific accelerators. These standards help enable the industry to move technology forward at a rapid pace to deliver amazing products to consumers.

The IEEE CASS SASD committee for the 2022-2023 term consists of:

IEEE CASS Vice President - Technical Activities: Xinmiao Zhang

Chair: Kiran Gunnam

Chair-Elect: Yongfu Li

Voting Members:

Shashikant Patil,

Wen-Hsiao Peng,

Lu Yu,

Yuanjin Zheng

The IEEE CASS SASD has identified five key strategic areas to provide core standards for the benefit of the industry and academic research and formed five Standards Committees with industry and academic experts, namely

(1) IC Design and Test for Emerging Circuits and Systems. Chair: Vahid Vahidfar, Apple.

(2) Emerging Processor Systems. Chair: Travis Anderson, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

(3) Domain-Specific Accelerators. Chair: Mehran Nekuii, Google.

(4) Flexible and Wearable Circuits and Systems. Chair: Yong Lian,York University, Canada

(5) Hardware Security. Chair: Yi Wang, Intercontinental

Presently, there are more than 100 experts with around 30% participants from the industry. The IEEE CASS SASD is co-sponsoring a highly industry-relevant standards working group P3109 on Arithmetic for Machine Learning. This working group is now getting a lot of traction and is considering proposals from several groups (Nvidia, Intel & ARM have a joint proposal. Graphcore, AMD & Qualcomm have a joint proposal. Tesla also has a proposal.). The IEEE CASS SASD chair, Dr. Kiran Gunnam is also leading this working group co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society.

We would like to call out to those professionals who are interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities. You can sign up through this mailing list .

