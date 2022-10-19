Amcor to report First Quarter 2023 results

ZURICH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its first quarter results for the three months ended 30 September 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 1 November 2022.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 1 November 2022 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 2 November 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 888 440 4149 (toll-free) 646 960 0661 (local) Australia: 1800 953 093 (toll-free) 02 9133 7103 (local) United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free) 020 3433 3846 (local) Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local) Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local) All other countries: +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID 8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors:



Tracey Whitehead Damien Bird Damon Wright Global Head of Investor Relations Vice President Investor Relations Vice President Investor Relations Amcor Amcor Amcor +61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790 +61 3 9226 9070 + 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682 tracey.whitehead@amcor.com damien.bird@amcor.com damon.wright@amcor.com





Media – Europe Media – Australia Media – North America Ernesto Duran James Strong Daniel Yunger Head of Global Communications



Amcor Citadel-MAGNUS KekstCNC +41 78 698 69 40 +61 448 881 174 +1 212 521 4879 ernesto.duran@amcor.com

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal 2022, around 44,000 Amcor people generated US$15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com

