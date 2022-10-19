ANGEION GROUP ANNOUNCES RISA NEIMAN AS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, the leading provider of innovative settlement administration and legal notice services, today formally announces the addition of Risa Neiman as Director of Operations. With over three decades of experience in class action administration, Ms. Neiman brings expert knowledge in the management of complex settlements and a complete understanding of all aspects of the administration process. She will report directly to Tim Corcoran, Managing Director of Angeion Group.

Angeion Group is thrilled to announce Risa Neiman has joined the executive leadership team as Director of Operations.

"Risa is a welcome addition to the executive team. She brings deep experience with class action claims administration and longstanding market relationships," said Mr. Corcoran. "During this time of unprecedented growth for Angeion, Risa's contribution will be both immediate and impactful. We're so pleased to have her on board!"

In accepting this position, Ms. Neiman noted, "Having been in this industry for over 33 years, I am thrilled to be working with the Angeion Group team. I have not seen a company in this industry show the kind of growth and success that Angeion has demonstrated. Bringing my leadership and skills to Angeion is tremendously exciting, there is no place I would rather be!"

About Risa Neiman

Ms. Neiman joins Angeion Group with over thirty years of experience in class action administration with a focus on settlement administration. She has a demonstrated history of working in the legal services industry including supervision and overall project management of complex settlements. Her experience has built her complete understanding of all aspects of the administration process. Previously, Ms. Neiman served as Manager of Claims Administration for RSM US LLP (formerly RSM McGladrey, McGladrey LLP and Rudolph, Palitz LLP).

Currently, she is on the mentorship team for the Temple University Fox School of Business Alumni Association. Ms. Neiman is also involved at Temple Judea of Bucks County as a Fundraising Chairperson, a member of the Board of Trustees, the president of Women's Group, and a member of the Obligations Review Committee. In addition, she is a Pennsylvania Notary.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and a master's degree in Business Administration, both from Temple University.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services for class actions, mass tort, and bankruptcy administration. Leveraging world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion delivers the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability and give counsel and the court peace of mind.

