GHOST® Celebrates 110 Years with OREO® “BIRTHDAY CAKE” Flavor Drop Exclusively at GNC

Milestone flavor collab in longstanding innovation collaboration with GNC
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to milk and cookies, OREO® is a staple favorite that's been satisfying cravings for more than a century. To celebrate OREO®'s amazing 110th anniversary year, GHOST® teamed up with Mondelēz to launch GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE", dropping exclusively at GNC stores nationwide and on GNC.com. Delivering a sweet flavor profile and real OREO® cookie pieces, OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE" packs a celebratory punch while also fueling athletes around the clock.
"After the launch of GHOST LEGEND® ALL OUT earlier this month we're excited to introduce GHOST® WHEY x OREO® 'BIRTHDAY CAKE' as our latest flavor drop," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "GHOST® continues to challenge themselves to innovate and create flavors, like OREO® 'BIRTHDAY CAKE', consumers immediately gravitate to while also producing results."
Adding to the GHOST® WHEY cookie flavors at GNC which currently includes Chips Ahoy® and Nutter Butter®, GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE" delivers 25g protein and 150 calories per serving. Take a peek at the brand's signature GHOST® Full Disclosure Label, and you'll find that a blend of whey protein isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed whey protein isolate creates an efficacious product to help people crush their goals and Live Well.
"GNC has always been a great support to GHOST, and we are honored to have a second exclusive retail launch with them this month," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO, GHOST®. "We only partner with brands and flavors that are authentic to who we are. At the same time of OREO®'s 110th anniversary, we celebrated our sixth birthday, and what better way to make the occasion than with birthday cake? We hope every workout feels like a piece of cake with GHOST® by your side."
To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com. To learn more about GHOST, please visit www.ghostlifestyle.com.
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.
The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.
GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, energy drinks, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic®, Warheads®, Swedish Fish®, and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Twitch.
OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.
