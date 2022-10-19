LILYSILK Wins Muse Design Awards for Crossover Collection with Japanese Artist Mika Ninagawa

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, has won the 2022 Muse Design Awards as Gold Winner in the Fashion Design category featuring recycle and sustainable fashion with its latest limited edition LILYSILK X MIKA NINAGAWA, a crossover collection launched in August this year.

The Muse Design Awards is a world-renowned competition for designers whose craftsmanship shift paradigms. LILYSILK's winning collection is a remarkable collaboration with famous Japanese artist Mika Ninagawa and has been most well received with its shirts and bedding that come with Lily prints. As a Recycle and Sustainable Fashion Gold Winner, LILYSILK's partnership with waste management company TerraCycle that offers a free and easy way to recycle non-donatable silk products has received wide praise since launched.

Available in North America and Western Europe, the collection was half a year in the making. The new silk series include shirts, pajamas, bedding and accessories with five unique prints, such as Dahlia Rose, Lisianthus Hydrangea and Plum Blossom.

The shirts of the new collection share the same model as LILYSILK's well-received star-style product — the SOS shirt. With its elegant design the shirt gives a unique and aesthetic touch to customers' daily styling and is a great fit for all outdoor and indoor activities.

Mika, a creative and expressive artist, has been dedicated to documenting fleeting beauty and turning this beauty into a universal presence. Her fondness for flowers makes the collaboration a natural move. As a well-established filmmaker and photographer, Mika has been capturing subtle moments of all things flowers, which shines through her works. It was lily, the flower, that connected Mika and the brand.

"We're honored to be recognized by the prestigious Muse Design Awards, and we'll keep exploring more possibilities of how flowers can enrich our daily style through this new collaboration," said David Wang, chief executive officer of LILYSILK. "We hope to bring in a sense of freshness and gracefulness with Mika's aesthetics to our premium silk products."

