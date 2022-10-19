Micro Focus Operations Bridge Earns Leader Status in the Research In Action AIOps Report

Two new Operations Bridge offerings also now available: Cloud Observability – SaaS and Operations Bridge Reporting – SaaS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that Operations Bridge has been named a Leader in the Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix™ report for AIOps Platforms. In addition to this recognition, Micro Focus introduced two new products for Operations Bridge: Cloud Observability – SaaS and Operations Bridge Reporting – SaaS.

Operations Bridge consolidates and normalizes data from existing tools while it applies automated discovery, monitoring, analytics, and remediation across traditional, private, public, multi-cloud and container-based infrastructure. Operations Bridge also solves up to 95 percent of common issues with AI-based observability-enabled automation.

This is the second straight year Operations Bridge has been named a Leader in the RIA AIOps report, and as a Leader in Customer Satisfaction. Operations Bridge also received a Leader position in the inaugural Price vs. Satisfaction section of the report.

"The RIA AIOps report delivers an in-depth review of the AIOps and Observability marketplace. Micro Focus continues to excel with their second year as a leader in the overall review, but also as a leader in one of the most important qualities—customer satisfaction. We applaud Micro Focus as it continues to grow their Operations Bridge offerings with Cloud Observability – SaaS and Operations Bridge Reporting – SaaS, as they continue to meet evolving customer requirements," said Eveline Oehrlich, Research Director at Research In Action.

"As the demands for digital transformation rapidly evolve, Micro Focus Operations Bridge is enabling organizations to do so efficiently both in the cloud and on-premises. We are honored that Operations Bridge has been recognized as a Leader in multiple categories by a respected organization such as Research In Action," said Travis Greene, Sr. Director of ITOM Product Marketing. "Micro Focus is constantly evolving its products to meet the ever-changing business needs of our customers, and the latest step is the release of Operations Bridge Cloud Observability – SaaS and Operations Bridge Reporting – SaaS."

The new products for Operations Bridge enhances user capabilities in cloud, on-premises or hybrid environments:

Cloud Observability – SaaS enables organizations to monitor applications deployed to public cloud as a standalone solution or integrated with the existing Operations Bridge deployment to ensure complete coverage of applications regardless of their deployment infrastructure.

Operations Bridge Reporting – SaaS brings the power of the OPTIC Data Lake for analytics and reporting to organizations with a cloud-based deployment. Without the requirement to deploy on-premises, Operations Bridge Reporting – SaaS relieves organizations from the requirement of acquiring compute, initial deployment efforts and ongoing maintenance.

The 2022 RIA AIOps report can be found here.

Customers can purchase Operations Bridge on the AWS Marketplace.

