Ministry Brands Announces New Chief Technology Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of SaaS operational management systems, payments platforms, digital engagement tools and background screening solutions for faith-based, non-profit and for-profit organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Buko as Chief Technology Officer.

Buko brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise and service provider software organizations along with a strong background in product development and delivery. He will oversee technology operations across Ministry Brands' multi-brand portfolio driving increased efficiency and performance through system architecture. He will also oversee Research and Development to ensure the continuous innovation of products and work processes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to our team and elevate our culture of innovation through his leadership," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO of Ministry Brands. "His broad technology experience brings the necessary expertise to steer our organization to new levels of impact for our customers as well as internal operational excellence."

"It is exciting to join a growth-minded tech organization that is passionate about service," said Buko. "I look forward to aligning business objectives with technology advancements to drive the business forward. Ministry Brands has built a strong foundation of excellence, and I'm grateful to be a collaborator in its next phase of growth."

About Ministry Brands

Serving more than 95,000 customers, Ministry Brands is a leading provider of SaaS operational management systems, payments platforms, digital engagement tools and background screening solutions for faith-based, non-profit and for-profit organizations. A trusted partner in digital transformation and enablement, Ministry Brands' solutions have been advancing missions, driving efficiencies and building engaged communities for more than four decades. Learn more about Ministry Brands solutions at MinistryBrands.com.

