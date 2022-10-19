Pure Storage Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage

Latest recognition marks ninth consecutive year of Pure Storage's position as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. This marks the ninth1 consecutive year of recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Pure Storage. This is also the third consecutive year that Pure Storage has been positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis, which we believe validates its leadership across the enterprise storage industry.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Pure Storage's FlashArray™ product line began as a pioneering all-flash storage array built for high performance block storage-based applications. Since then, it has expanded beyond block to also include file storage use cases from a single array without losing any of the performance, ease of use and reliability that has become synonymous with Pure Storage.

The current FlashArray family includes the performance-optimized FlashArray//X™ and FlashArray//XL™ models, built to handle the most data intensive workloads at almost any level of scale; the QLC-based FlashArray//C™, which is rapidly making hybrid and disk-based storage arrays obsolete from a price and performance standpoint; Pure Cloud Block Store, a cloud-based, data services-rich offering allowing enterprises to confidently run business critical application in Microsoft Azure and AWS; and most recently, Pure Fusion™, a SaaS control plane enabling customers to transform storage arrays into an autonomous storage-as-code platform providing cloud-like self-service for end users. The full portfolio of products is now underpinned by Pure Storage's AIOps platform in Pure1®.

"We believe Pure has become the clear leader in disrupting the storage industry," said Shawn Hansen, VP and General Manager, FlashArray, Pure Storage. "We led with the first designed-for-flash enterprise array and as-a-service business models. Now as we've unveiled the industry's first self-service, storage-as-code product, the market is entering the next stage of rapid change as it speeds towards the simplicity and automation of a cloud operating model, everywhere."

FlashArray has achieved several milestones over the past year, including:

Introduction of FlashArray//XL: The newest member of the FlashArray family, FlashArray//XL is designed for mission-critical, platinum tier enterprise applications - from massive databases to containerized and cloud-native apps. FlashArray//XL delivers unmatched performance and scale with a nearly 80% improvement in IOPS. The newest member of the FlashArray family,is designed for mission-critical, platinum tier enterprise applications - from massive databases to containerized and cloud-native apps. FlashArray//XL delivers unmatched performance and scale with a nearly 80% improvement in IOPS.

General Availability of Pure Fusion: Pure Fusion is now generally available, offering not just a self-service provisioning user experience but also a Storage-as-Code experience that enables developers to tap into even faster provisioning and the autonomous backend to support cloud scale. is now generally available, offering not just a self-service provisioning user experience but also a Storage-as-Code experience that enables developers to tap into even faster provisioning and the autonomous backend to support cloud scale.

Heightened Data Security with the release of Purity//FA 6.3: the latest Purity//FA release delivers always on data protection for enterprises everywhere. Auto-on SafeMode™ Snapshots adds protection that is on by default, providing immutable protection, without the need to change an organization's existing setup, environment, or processes. the latestdelivers always on data protection for enterprises everywhere. Auto-on SafeMode™ Snapshots adds protection that is on by default, providing immutable protection, without the need to change an organization's existing setup, environment, or processes.

Impact on Enterprise Sustainability: The FlashArray family supports enterprises' most strategic sustainability initiatives, helping customers to dramatically reduce their energy use and environmental footprint. With FlashArray products, customers can achieve up to 84.7% in direct energy savings compared to competing solutions. The FlashArray familyenterprises' most strategic sustainability initiatives, helping customers to dramatically reduce their energy use and environmental footprint. With FlashArray products, customers can achieve up to 84.7% in direct energy savings compared to competing solutions.

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more, access the full 2022 Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage report on Pure Storage's website.

Additional resources:

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Pure1, Pure Fusion, FlashArray, FlashArray//C, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//XL, and SafeMode are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

1 This includes five years as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays and now four years as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage