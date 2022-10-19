SysAid Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Participation in the program will deliver the power of SysAid's IT Service Automation to more global enterprises with AWS

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid , a provider of IT service automation, announced today that it was collaborating with its cloud provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS), by joining the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

The new go-to-market will permit the two companies to engage mutual clients and prospects together, addressing a broad range of sectors including healthcare, education, financial services, manufacturing, and government, in the IT Service Management (ITSM) space.

Entrance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables SysAid to better meet customer needs and provide better outcomes to customers as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners.

"We're excited to continue building upon our relationship with AWS through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and provide more customers around the world our IT service automation capabilities," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "SysAid's entrance into this prestigious program will drive further adoption of our platform, enabling IT teams to scale with the needs of their organizations to face whatever challenges the future of work may hold in store."

SysAid provides a full suite of IT service management tools enabling IT experts to effortlessly scale and control all aspects of IT service management through AI and seamless automation. The platform automates IT workflows and provides powerful self-service processes such as the newly launched AI Service Desk, an AI-based conversational solution, to accelerate the resolution of tickets and tasks. With a more agile and efficient experience, SysAid cuts time spent on IT issues across the enterprise increasing productivity and allowing IT teams and employees to focus on providing new business value while improving the employee experience.

SysAid is an official member of the AWS Partner Network. A worldwide community of companies that works with AWS to grow and innovate.

About SysAid

SysAid is a service automation company that provides software for IT teams to control all aspects of service management. From ticket sorting through workflows that eliminate the need for manual repetitive tasks, and empowering users to resolve common IT issues, SysAid service automation enables faster service, lighter workloads, and a smoother experience for admins and users alike. And beyond IT, wherever there is a service—from HR to Procurement—SysAid makes things run smarter. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. www.sysaid.com

