2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Tuesday, Nov. 1

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. The show will air on-field prior to game four of the MLB® World Series from the National League host ballpark.

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are tied for the most finalists, with five positions per team.

This year also marks the first time utility players have been included in the list of Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. Rawlings announced the addition of the utility role to the list of Award recipients last month.

"The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists perfectly represent an unforgettable and exciting season of baseball marked by amazing displays of defense," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "Rawlings congratulates all of the deserving finalists, and we can't wait to name the next class of winners deemed 'the Finest in the Field®'"

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Position Player Team P José Berríos Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians

Jameson Taillon New York Yankees C Jose Trevino New York Yankees

Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners

Sean Murphy Oakland Athletics 1B Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Arraez Minnesota Twins 2B Jonathan Schoop Detroit Tigers

Marcus Semien Texas Rangers

Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians 3B Matt Chapman Toronto Blue Jays

Ramón Urías Baltimore Orioles

José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians SS Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox

Jeremy Peña Houston Astros

Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins LF Brandon Marsh Los Angeles Angels/Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Benintendi Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees

Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians CF Myles Straw Cleveland Guardians

Cedric Mullins Baltimore Orioles

Michael A. Taylor Kansas City Royals RF Max Kepler Minnesota Twins

Jackie Bradley Jr. Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker Houston Astros Utility Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays

DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees

Luis Rengifo Los Angeles Angels

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Position Player Team P Max Fried Atlanta Braves

Tyler Anderson Los Angeles Dodgers

Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers C Tomás Nido New York Mets

Travis d'Arnaud Atlanta Braves

J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies 1B Matt Olson Atlanta Braves

Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals

Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 2B Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies

Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres 3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan McMahon Colorado Rockies

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates SS Ha-Seong Kim San Diego Padres

Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves

Miguel Rojas Miami Marlins LF Ian Happ Chicago Cubs

David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks/Tampa Bay Rays

Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers CF Victor Robles Washington Nationals

Trent Grisham San Diego Padres

Alek Thomas Arizona Diamondbacks RF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers

Juan Soto Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres

Daulton Varsho Arizona Diamondbacks Utility Brendan Donovan St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals

Daulton Varsho Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2022 finalists include nine former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 10 former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Tuesday, Nov. 1, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 11.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

