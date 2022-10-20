Blue Mountain Hosting the Premier Event for GMP Professionals in Philadelphia Next Week

Life Science Professionals come together to discuss advancing GMP digital maturity in the ever-changing regulatory environment. Thought leaders include Deloitte, Exponent, Morgan Lewis.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mountain will host their annual Summit for GMP professionals October 26-28, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. Industry experts from the world's most innovative Biotech, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, and Contract organizations will share best practices and insights about trends in Life Science manufacturing, digital transformation, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), and regulatory compliance.

"Blue Mountain is committed to helping the Life Science industry advance in GMP digital maturity by bringing together experts from across the industry to discuss challenges and opportunities in compliance, global process management, and more. " said David Rode, CEO at Blue Mountain.

Over 200 professionals across the Life Sciences will attend The Blue Mountain Summit, participating in two and a half days of interactive workshops, round-table discussions, presentations, and networking events. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts on implementing Industry 4.0, embracing digital transformation, and how to improve their regulatory compliance position. The event offers an opportunity to network with Quality, IT, and Operations professionals in the Life Science industry.

The Blue Mountain Summit will:

Explore the current state of Life Science manufacturing and prepare organizations to take advantage of the technological momentum of being digital and agile.

Discuss becoming a future-ready organization that reaches the highest level of GMP digital maturity to maintain industry leader status and remain resilient and profitable, even under challenging circumstances.

Identify the highest compliance risks to organizations and cover how to make them a priority for compliance controls, policies, and procedures and solve problems using risk-based approaches.

Address the data architecture and integration needs of Life Science companies as they adopt Industry 4.0, Digital Transformation, and Smart Manufacturing.

The Blue Mountain Summit will host guest presentations from leading companies in the Life Sciences and thought leaders such as Deloitte, Exponent, Morgan Lewis, Verista, HighByte, AmplifyBio, Regeneron, Cepheid, Catalent, ElevateBio, and more.

About Blue Mountain Quality Resources

Leading the Life Sciences in GMP asset management for 30+ years, Blue Mountain offers deep Life Sciences domain expertise. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies. Flexible and highly configurable, Blue Mountain Regulatory Asset Manager enables companies of every size and stage to put best practices in place and helps coordinate and automate work.

