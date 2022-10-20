FLYCATCHER KEEPS ITS FINGER ON THE PULSE WITH TAPTAP®, THE FIRST SMART FIDGET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flycatcher, the company behind the award-winning smART sketcher® 2.0 , once again merges online and off-line play patterns with TapTap®, the smart fidget for kids . The bright palm-size gadget takes the antsy finger trend to new levels by enhancing a basic fidget function with five high-touch, high-tech games. Recent studies have praised fidget toys as being helpful for children who have ADHD or autism. The TapTap® games specifically target memory, focus, hand/eye coordination, critical thinking and small motor skills.

"Adding a gaming layer to a fidget creates a whole new category of play and skill building," says Flycatcher inventor and CEO Shay Chen. "Neon colors and LED lights guide players over a grid of tactile buttons. We tested the size, shape and pressure of the buttons with kids to find what functions best. It's a toy, so it's got to be fun and easy to use. But it's also a tool, so it has to work effectively. While we recommend TapTap® for ages 5+, anyone who can manipulate a fidget can play…and benefit. Truthfully, I have just as much fun TapTap-ing as my 8-year old son!"

TapTap comes in four standout colors: black, orange, purple and blue. Games include Stop & Go for speed, Raindrops for quick coordination, Eat Greens for critical thinking, Match It! for memory and Copy That! for sequencing.

Just in time for the holidays, and the perfect size (and price) for a stocking stuffer, TapTap® is available now online at store.flycatcher.toys . MSRP: $14.99.

About Flycatcher Inc.

Flycatcher Inc., a tech company founded in 2013, is on a mission to create engaging experiences for kids using emerging technologies and familiar play patterns. Flycatcher toys encompass STEAM learning concepts and core curricula while nurturing creativity, physical skills and emotional intelligence.

For more information you can go to store.flycatcher.toys . You can also connect on social media @flycatchertoys on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Pinterest .

