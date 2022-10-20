Psilera's Award-Winning Co-Founders To Be Featured Speakers at Upcoming Industry Conferences Across the Country.

TAMPA, Fla. , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Annual Neuropsychiatric and Psychedelics Drug Development Summit will be held in Boston, MA from October 31st to November 2nd. Dr. Jackie von Salm, Psilera Co-Founder and CSO, is speaking on " Investigating the Mechanism of Psychedelics and Psychedelic-Derivatives in CNS Disorders " and Dr. Chris Witowski, Psilera Co-Founder and CEO, will be on the panel discussion " Reflection on Hallucinations & Impact on Efficacy to Guide Development ".

Psilera will be sponsoring this year's Wonderland Miami psychedelic conference running from November 3rd through 5th. The co-founders and team will be on-site for Q&A in their exhibition booth (B1) throughout the conference. Dr. von Salm will be speaking on the panel "Using Machine Learning to Accelerate Drug Discovery in Mental Health". The company and its co-founders are up for multiple awards including, a title Psilera was awarded in last year's inaugural event.

MJBizCon's reMind Psychedelic Business Forum , will be held in Las Vegas on November 15th. Dr. von Salm will be featured in two discussions focused on the trajectory of the psychedelic industry and the power of machine learning.

About Psilera :

Psilera leverages a world-class scientific and pharmaceutical team that reexamines and repurposes psychotropic natural products into effective and accessible patient-centric treatments. The proprietary Psilera Third Eye™ computing platform is used to optimize next-generation neurological drugs at the atomic level.

