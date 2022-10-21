Collaboration for Prosperity - Berkeley China Summit Brings Together Problem Solvers

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the 7th Berkeley China Summit (BCS) was successfully held at the University of California, Berkeley. A group of world-renowned scholars and professionals including the 2014 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry William E. Moerner and the Consulate General of China in San Francisco Jianmin Zhang joined as speakers. "Venturing amid Uncertainties, Collaboration for Prosperity", the primary theme of the summit was how to solve problems as a collective whole. The event also invited more than 20 industry professionals, scholars, entrepreneurs, and investors to join the panel discussions on entrepreneurship, Web3.0, ESG, Carbon Neuture, and Climate Change.

The president of the Cal Alumni Association Alfonso Salazar and the board representative of the Berkeley China Summit Victor Chan delivered the welcome speech at the opening ceremony.

Oct. 1 this year was the 73rd birthday of the People's Republic of China, the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in San Francisco Zhang Jianmin delivered the first keynote speech after the opening ceremony. Zhang mentioned that the country has made an extraordinary journey, thanks to its strong leadership, the hard work of the entire Chinese population, and the support and cooperation of the international community. "2022 is a very special year for China-US relations, which marks the 50th anniversary of President Nixon's historic ice-breaking visit to China in 1972." Zhang said, "the reopening and growth of China-US relations was the most important event in international relations over the past 50 years, which has benefited the two countries and the whole world." One example of such cooperation is in the field of education. The number of Chinese students in American universities has since kept rising, exceeding 400,000 before the pandemic. Consul General Zhang Jianmin finally called on three "R"s - respectful, reasonable, and responsible - to work together to improve and grow the US-China relationship.

The 2014 Nobel Prize winner in chemistry and a professor of chemistry at Stanford University William Moerner shared the latest scientific research and his personal research journey with the audience in the second keynote speech. Professor Moerner encouraged students to be driven by their passion, trust science, and help combat misinformation. Professor Moerner was awarded the 2014 Nobel Prize "for the development of super-resolved fluorescence microscopy," the ground-breaking work has brought optical microscopy into nanodimension.

The Summit also featured panel discussions including topics on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Web 3.0, Carbon Neutrality, ESG, and Climate Change. Panelists including Managing Partner of ZhenFund Yusen Dai and several investors and entrepreneurs discussing the Development of Startups From 0 to 1, VP of Data at Coinbase Michael Li discussing The Metaverse and the New Era of Web 3.0, and Associate Co-Director and Founding Principal Investigator at Tsinghua Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (TBSI) Slav Hermanowicz discussing the international collaboration on Climate Change, Carbon Neuture, and ESG. Panelists promote the need for cooperation among different entities and countries worldwide to foster good relations and promote trade and commerce.

Ziyuan (Roger) Ying, the co-president representative of the 7th Berkeley China Summit delivered the closing remarks to the audience, Ying said the summit will continue to encourage bilateral discussion and collaboration between the US and China. As the first post-pandemic in-person event in three years, 300 people participated in person at Berkeley and nearly 1000 people joined online.

Berkeley China Summit features high-level discussions about the latest discoveries, trends, and cross-border opportunities. Over the past 6 years, BCS has invited over 150 high-profile speakers, including Nobel Laureates Eric Betzig, Randy Schekman, and William Moerner, and Turing Award Winners Richard Karp, David Patterson, and John Hennessy.

View original content:

SOURCE Berkeley China Summit