TIAA Teams Up with the Dallas Mavericks for a Slam Dunk

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA and the National Basketball Association's Dallas Mavericks are teaming up for the 2022 Dunks for Equity, a program supporting educational and professional equity for all.

TIAA and the NBA's Dallas Mavericks are teaming up to support educational and professional equity for all.

For every Dunk scored this season, TIAA will donate $50 to the Mavs Foundation to be granted to two organizations: Year Up, which works to ensure access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for all young adults, and Dress for Success Dallas, which helps move women closer to gainful employment and economic independence.

This season-long program tipped off Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Mavericks' season opener. "As part of TIAA's Be The Change platform, we advocate for transformational change in the continuing work of social equity," said Laura Turner, TIAA Head of Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are proud to work with the Mavericks to bring change to our community. From eliminating racial divides through THE HUDDLE to teaching financial education at GEM events, we are honored to continue the work of social justice and equity."

"The Mavericks are proud to partner with TIAA to make a real difference," said Katie Edwards, Chief Impact Officer and President of Mavs Foundation. "This year, more dunks mean more equitable futures. We hope this gives MFFLs even more reasons to cheer, knowing that together we are making the DFW community stronger."

TIAA is the Official Retirement Partner of the Dallas Mavericks, as well as a charter partner of Mavs Take ACTION!. Discover more about TIAA and the Mavericks' work to be the change here.

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $6.4 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2021 and has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2022)2.

As of July 21, 2022 . Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) 2022 DC Recordkeeping Survey, combined 457 and 403(b) data. As of September 30, 2022 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,179 billion .

©2022 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017­­­­

