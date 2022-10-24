Cadence Bank Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights for the third quarter of 2022 included:
- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, an increase in adjusted earnings per diluted share of 6.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Reported $189.8 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), an increase of 7.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $936.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, or 13.1% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown $2.4 billion, or 12.0% annualized.
- Net interest margin improved to 3.28%, up 22 basis points (and up 26 basis points excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion) from the linked quarter, driven by continued improvement in loan yields, changes to the earning asset mix resulting from net loan growth and disciplined management of deposit pricing.
- Continued stable credit quality reflected in quarterly annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average loans and leases as well as a 3.3% linked quarter decline in total non-performing assets; no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter.
- Recently completed the successful core system conversion and operational integration of the legacy Cadence merger, including the re-branding of all branch locations across the Company's footprint.
"Our team is pleased to report continued positive momentum for Cadence Bank, highlighted by growth in adjusted earnings per share to $0.78 for the third quarter as well as the recent successful conversion of core systems and re-branding across our footprint," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We also had another good quarter in terms of loan growth, reporting total growth of $936 million, or 13% on an annualized basis. Our net interest margin improved as we continue to benefit from rising rates and improvement in our earning asset mix. Importantly, credit quality remains stable, which is reflected in no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter."
Earnings Summary
The fourth quarter 2021 merger with Cadence Bancorporation impacts year-over-year comparisons. See "RECENT MERGER TRANSACTION" in this release for more information.
The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $70.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $74.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.
The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $189.8 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $92.1 million, or 1.32% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021 and $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022.
The growth in adjusted net income and PPNR during the quarter was primarily attributable to a significant increase in net interest revenue reflecting continued net interest margin improvement as well as loan growth, but was partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $355.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $181.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $30.6 million or 9.4% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.28% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 2.86% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022.
Net interest revenue for the third quarter of 2022 included $8.1 million in accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 7 basis points to the net interest margin. Accretion declined $3.6 million from $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, which added approximately 11 basis points to the second quarter 2022 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 26 basis points.
The increase in net interest revenue in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected continued improvement in loan and securities yields as well as additional deployment of cash flow from maturing securities into loan growth. The balance sheet remains asset sensitive, with approximately 21% of loans floating (repricing within 30 days) and another 49% of loans variable as of September 30, 2022.
Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 4.70% for the third quarter of 2022, up 58 basis points from 4.12% for the second quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.74% for the third quarter of 2022, up 45 basis points from 3.29% for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits remained well managed at 0.35% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 0.17% for the second quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $936.0 million during the third quarter, or 13.1% annualized, and $2.4 billion year-to-date, or 12.0% annualized, to $29.3 billion. Loan growth for the quarter was well diversified, with our corporate banking team contributing the largest portion of the growth. Total deposits declined $1.2 billion during the third quarter to $39.0 billion, resulting in a total year-to-date decline of $813.7 million. The decline in deposits for the quarter included approximately $430 million in public funds and approximately $260 million in correspondent bank balances, both categories of which can vary quarter to quarter. The third quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 75.1% and securities to total assets of 26.1%, reflecting continued improvement in earning asset mix while maintaining strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 35.5% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2022, increasing slightly from 34.9% at June 30, 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit quality metrics for the third quarter of 2022 reflect continued stability in overall credit quality, highlighted by low levels of net charge-offs and no provision for credit losses for the quarter.
Total non-performing assets declined $4.3 million, or 3.3%, in the third quarter from $130.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $126.5 million at September 30, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases were $118.1 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.40% of total net loans and leases, compared to the June 30, 2022 balance of $116.4 million, or 0.41% of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $8.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.0 million or 41.8% from the June 30, 2022 balance of $14.4 million.
Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $6.7 million, or 0.09% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 included one $8.0 million acquired energy credit that was classified as purchased credit deteriorated at merger. There was no recorded provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $433.4 million, or 1.48% of net loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared with $440.1 million, or 1.55% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2022.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $124.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $84.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $125.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Declines in mortgage production and servicing revenue and credit card, debit card, and merchant fees were offset by increases in deposit service charges and other miscellaneous income.
Insurance commission revenue totaled $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2022 results included an annual incentive payment from our card vendor as well as an annual true-up of revenue based on improved contractual revenue share. Other noninterest revenue was $21.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a negative purchase accounting adjustment recorded in the second quarter related to the day one fair value of unfunded commitments acquired in the legacy Cadence transaction. In addition, other noninterest revenue for the third quarter reflects improved earnings on limited partnership investments.
Mortgage purchase money production continues to remain active despite the rate environment. Third quarter of 2022 mortgage origination volume was $769.9 million, compared with $788.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $913.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 with the variances due to continued volatility in the interest rate environment.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $319.7 million, compared with $179.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $285.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $290.2 million, compared with $174.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $271.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.3% for the third quarter of 2022, a slight improvement from 60.5% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other miscellaneous expense. Salaries and benefits expense increased $9.1 million for the linked quarter, including the impact of merit increases effective July 1, 2022, an increase in incentive compensation linked to corporate performance and a decrease in deferred salaries due to lower mortgage originations this quarter. Other noninterest expense increased $10.4 million for the linked quarter, including an approximate $7.4 million increase due to non-routine benefits favorably impacting second quarter expenses including a second quarter gain on sale in foreclosed property expense (versus a third quarter loss on same), finalization of intangible asset valuation and related amortization in the second quarter, and various timing of regulatory fees and SBA sold loan costs. In addition, the Company experienced elevated operating and fraud losses during the third quarter of 2022.
Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 excludes $26.6 million in total merger related expenses, which includes one-time merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses (expenses for which the entity receives future benefit) that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expense was $19.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the third quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of conversion related expenses as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $6.9 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior quarter and included primarily employee retention, marketing, and technology related expenses. Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 also excludes a charge of $2.9 million in accordance with ASC 715 "Compensation - Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement pension payouts during 2022.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $4.17 billion at September 30, 2022 compared with $3.02 billion at September 30, 2021 and $4.44 billion at June 30, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter is primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (Loss) ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, as a result of continued increases in longer-term interest rates in the quarter.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2022 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.25%, Tier 1 capital of 10.70%, Total risk-based capital of 12.84%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.43%.
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. Outstanding company shares were 182.4 million shares as of September 30, 2022, a reduction of 5.9 million shares since December 31, 2021.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "It's really an exciting time across our Company and our footprint. The successful completion of the core systems conversion and the rebranding of all of our locations is a historic event for our bank, and symbolizes that we now operate as one unified brand. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment and tireless work of the more than 6,500 teammates in our Company. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on the important objectives of taking care of the customers and communities we serve and delivering value to our shareholders."
Recent Merger Transaction
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from BancorpSouth Bank to Cadence Bank and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from BXS to CADE. For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC. Due to the Company's evaluation of post-merger activity and the extensive information gathering and management review processes required to properly record acquired assets and liabilities, the Company considers its valuations of legacy Cadence's assets and liabilities to be provisional estimates as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of these assets and liabilities for the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies used.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, and investments; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of actions taken to mitigate its impact on individuals or the economy broadly; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.
Risks specifically related to the Cadence Merger include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies, or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes, or at all, and to successfully integrate legacy Cadence's operations and those of the Company or because such integration may be more difficult, time consuming, or costly than expected, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the risk that revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; the ability of the Company and legacy Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; and the risk of potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Cadence Merger. There are also risks of adverse outcomes for any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or legacy Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the capital stock of the combined company; and risks arising from the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports, and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.
The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 405,559
$ 349,555
$ 331,930
$ 290,626
$ 199,511
$ 1,087,044
$ 591,423
Interest expense
50,205
24,789
20,108
19,414
17,967
95,102
56,908
Net interest revenue
355,354
324,766
311,822
271,212
181,544
991,942
534,515
Provision (release) for credit losses
—
1,000
—
133,562
(7,000)
1,000
4,500
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
355,354
323,766
311,822
137,650
188,544
990,942
530,015
Noninterest revenue
124,491
125,234
128,435
103,854
84,420
378,160
274,299
Noninterest expense
319,734
285,888
291,667
289,194
179,889
897,289
509,696
Income (loss) before income taxes
160,111
163,112
148,590
(47,690)
93,075
471,813
294,618
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
106,510
64,799
Net income (loss)
123,398
126,958
114,947
(34,657)
72,725
365,303
229,819
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
7,116
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 358,187
$ 222,703
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 47,699,660
$ 28,060,496
Total earning assets
42,832,355
43,093,974
42,744,225
43,503,089
25,572,354
42,832,355
25,572,354
Available-for-sale securities
12,441,894
13,450,621
14,371,606
15,606,470
10,053,372
12,441,894
10,053,372
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
29,296,450
28,360,485
27,189,666
26,882,988
14,991,245
29,296,450
14,991,245
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
433,363
440,112
438,738
446,415
260,276
433,363
260,276
Net book value of acquired loans
8,841,588
9,721,672
11,020,251
11,968,278
1,426,266
8,841,588
1,426,266
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
58,887
65,350
72,620
77,711
9,863
58,887
9,863
Total deposits
39,003,946
40,189,083
40,568,055
39,817,673
23,538,711
39,003,946
23,538,711
Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to
39,682,280
40,838,260
41,271,615
40,504,861
24,243,834
39,682,280
24,243,834
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB advances
2,495,000
1,200,000
—
595,000
—
2,495,000
—
Subordinated and long-term debt
463,291
465,073
465,695
482,411
311,858
463,291
311,858
Total shareholders' equity
4,166,925
4,437,925
4,643,757
5,247,987
3,023,257
4,166,925
3,023,257
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
5,464,737
5,374,270
5,307,757
5,387,356
3,105,884
5,464,737
3,105,884
Common shareholders' equity
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,476,764
5,080,994
2,856,264
3,999,932
2,856,264
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 5,297,744
$ 5,207,277
$ 5,140,764
$ 5,220,363
$ 2,938,891
$ 5,297,744
$ 2,938,891
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 47,446,436
$ 26,287,396
Total earning assets
43,079,481
42,688,497
43,515,166
37,210,403
25,220,602
43,092,786
23,936,674
Available-for-sale securities
13,252,828
13,941,127
15,070,524
12,954,547
9,539,814
14,081,502
8,081,730
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
28,872,156
27,848,097
27,106,733
22,745,093
14,915,728
27,948,795
15,138,032
Total deposits
39,600,886
39,396,028
40,565,103
34,759,687
23,162,450
39,850,473
22,016,659
Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to
40,256,109
40,062,095
41,259,136
35,479,807
23,914,986
40,522,105
22,720,800
Subordinated and long-term debt
464,843
465,447
466,842
436,111
311,839
465,704
307,472
Total shareholders' equity
4,506,655
4,523,189
5,062,231
4,508,594
3,058,307
4,695,324
2,942,946
Common shareholders' equity
$ 4,339,662
$ 4,356,196
$ 4,895,238
$ 4,341,601
$ 2,891,314
$ 4,528,331
$ 2,775,953
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
$ 89,931
$ 59,622
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
11,984
19,682
20,957
24,784
17,012
11,984
17,012
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
16,200
7,385
7,292
6,903
7,165
16,200
7,165
Non-performing loans and leases (NPL)
118,115
116,435
119,280
153,791
83,799
118,115
83,799
Other real estate owned and other assets
8,376
14,399
28,401
33,021
16,515
8,376
16,515
Non-performing assets (NPA)
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
$ 126,491
$ 100,314
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 25.
Selected Financial Data Cont.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets (2)
1.03 %
1.08 %
0.98 %
(0.34) %
1.04 %
1.03 %
1.17 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2))
1.22
1.16
1.05
1.03
1.11
1.15
1.28
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
11.06
11.47
9.33
(3.38)
9.65
10.58
10.73
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
13.13
12.36
10.07
9.51
10.28
11.79
11.77
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
17.40
18.11
13.87
(4.71)
14.85
16.32
16.40
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
20.66
19.50
14.98
13.24
15.80
18.19
18.00
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.33
1.40
1.26
0.83
1.24
1.33
1.52
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average
1.58
1.51
1.36
1.32
1.32
1.48
1.61
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.28
3.06
2.92
2.90
2.86
3.09
2.99
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
3.05
2.94
2.81
2.78
2.72
2.93
2.83
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
66.49
63.38
66.10
76.94
67.52
65.34
62.90
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
60.33
60.46
63.52
63.54
65.28
61.40
60.74
Loan/deposit ratio
75.11 %
70.57 %
67.02 %
67.52 %
63.69 %
75.11 %
63.69 %
Full time equivalent employees
6,629
6,659
6,568
6,595
4,770
6,629
4,770
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2)
0.09 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
(0.08) %
(0.05) %
0.02 %
— %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
—
0.01
—
2.33
(0.19)
—
0.04
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.48
1.55
1.61
1.66
1.74
1.48
1.74
ACL to NPL
366.90
377.99
367.82
290.27
310.60
366.90
310.60
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.40
0.41
0.44
0.57
0.56
0.40
0.56
NPA to total assets
0.27
0.27
0.31
0.39
0.36
0.27
0.36
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
8.74 %
9.29 %
9.84 %
11.01 %
10.77 %
8.74 %
10.77 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
8.39
8.94
9.48
10.66
10.18
8.39
10.18
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
5.24
5.82
6.31
7.54
6.82
5.24
6.82
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets,
7.84
7.70
7.65
7.82
7.11
7.84
7.11
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10.25 %
10.34 %
10.57 %
11.11 %
10.73 %
10.25 %
10.73 %
Tier 1 capital
10.70
10.81
11.05
11.61
11.63
10.70
11.63
Total capital
12.84
12.99
13.27
13.86
14.27
12.84
14.27
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.43
8.35
8.24
9.90
8.13
8.43
8.13
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 25.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Selected Financial Data Cont.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 1.94
$ 2.11
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
0.78
0.73
0.65
0.63
0.69
2.16
2.31
Cash dividends per share
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.66
0.58
Book value per share
21.92
23.41
24.40
26.98
26.73
21.92
26.73
Tangible book value per share (1)
13.25
14.73
15.67
18.45
17.27
13.25
17.27
Market value per share (last)
25.41
23.48
29.26
29.79
29.78
25.41
29.78
Market value per share (high)
28.54
29.75
34.24
32.12
30.55
34.24
30.55
Market value per share (low)
22.04
22.82
27.95
27.25
24.87
22.04
24.87
Market value per share (avg)
25.68
25.74
31.20
30.20
27.89
27.52
27.89
Dividend payout ratio
33.33 %
32.44 %
36.60 %
NM
30.71 %
34.02 %
27.49 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)
28.21 %
30.14 %
33.85 %
31.75 %
28.99 %
30.56 %
25.11 %
Total shares outstanding
182,438,780
182,461,786
183,488,844
188,337,658
106,853,316
182,438,780
106,853,316
Average shares outstanding - diluted
183,313,831
183,711,402
187,264,335
164,720,656
108,250,102
184,747,880
105,599,914
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
4.82 %
4.29 %
4.23 %
4.34 %
4.46 %
4.45 %
4.47 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net
4.70
4.12
3.96
4.06
4.38
4.27
4.39
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
1.44
1.37
1.26
1.17
1.20
1.35
1.24
Tax-exempt
3.05
2.95
2.57
2.54
2.88
2.85
3.04
Other investments
2.32
1.03
0.24
0.25
0.20
1.10
0.16
Total interest earning assets and revenue
3.74
3.29
3.10
3.11
3.15
3.38
3.31
Deposits
0.35
0.17
0.15
0.17
0.24
0.22
0.28
Interest bearing demand and money market
0.60
0.26
0.20
0.21
0.31
0.35
0.35
Savings
0.17
0.06
0.06
0.14
0.09
0.10
0.10
Time
0.56
0.47
0.52
0.58
0.91
0.52
1.02
Total interest bearing deposits
0.53
0.26
0.23
0.26
0.36
0.34
0.41
Short-term borrowings
1.89
0.74
0.11
0.11
0.10
1.16
0.12
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term
0.64
0.29
0.22
0.25
0.35
0.39
0.40
Long-term debt
4.16
4.14
4.19
3.95
4.47
4.16
4.47
Total interest bearing liabilities
0.70
0.36
0.29
0.32
0.43
0.45
0.48
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
66.19 %
65.25 %
64.46 %
64.18 %
66.04 %
65.30 %
66.36 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
$ 1,052
$ 1,063
$ 1,027
$ 824
$ 446
$ 3,141
$ 1,564
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 25.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 693,999
$ 770,293
$ 781,310
$ 656,132
$ 301,246
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal
895,630
1,069,410
880,742
638,547
150,778
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
12,441,894
13,450,621
14,371,606
15,606,470
10,053,372
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
29,296,450
28,360,485
27,189,666
26,882,988
14,991,245
Allowance for credit losses
433,363
440,112
438,738
446,415
260,276
Net loans and leases
28,863,087
27,920,373
26,750,928
26,436,573
14,730,969
Loans held for sale, at fair value
198,381
213,458
302,211
340,175
342,871
Premises and equipment, net
802,382
782,728
781,209
786,426
533,999
Goodwill
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
Other intangible assets, net
132,953
138,370
191,642
198,271
52,235
Bank-owned life insurance
624,696
601,601
599,346
597,953
359,740
Other assets
1,597,127
1,356,645
1,136,029
1,001,256
576,982
Total Assets
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 13,839,649
$ 14,012,529
$ 14,458,563
$ 13,634,505
$ 7,700,216
Interest bearing
18,033,648
19,032,983
18,854,543
18,727,588
10,285,371
Savings
3,676,340
3,735,925
3,713,629
3,556,079
3,054,756
Time deposits
3,454,309
3,407,646
3,541,320
3,899,501
2,498,368
Total deposits
39,003,946
40,189,083
40,568,055
39,817,673
23,538,711
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
678,334
649,177
703,560
687,188
705,123
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB
2,495,000
1,200,000
—
595,000
—
Subordinated and long-term debt
463,291
465,073
465,695
482,411
311,858
Other liabilities
892,164
806,450
822,994
839,492
481,547
Total Liabilities
43,532,735
43,309,783
42,560,304
42,421,764
25,037,239
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,097
456,154
458,722
470,844
267,133
Capital surplus
2,695,646
2,686,031
2,701,371
2,841,998
688,637
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
Retained earnings
2,146,001
2,065,092
1,980,671
1,907,521
1,983,121
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,166,925
4,437,925
4,643,757
5,247,987
3,023,257
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 654,589
$ 640,672
$ 656,630
$ 792,315
$ 288,199
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal
851,185
751,972
1,161,262
1,253,722
495,982
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
13,252,828
13,941,127
15,070,524
12,954,547
9,539,814
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
28,872,156
27,848,097
27,106,733
22,745,093
14,915,728
Allowance for credit losses
441,042
438,752
444,294
404,578
264,067
Net loans and leases
28,431,114
27,409,345
26,662,439
22,340,515
14,651,661
Loans held for sale, at fair value
103,312
147,301
176,647
220,766
242,422
Premises and equipment, net
809,799
784,247
785,005
690,031
534,071
Goodwill
1,444,331
1,407,452
1,407,973
1,115,502
957,899
Other intangible assets, net
136,149
188,897
195,606
106,559
53,567
Bank-owned life insurance
613,973
599,912
598,822
517,511
357,429
Other assets
1,298,277
1,193,904
964,942
998,991
495,541
Total Assets
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 13,816,796
$ 13,970,163
$ 13,806,591
$ 12,047,637
$ 7,579,513
Interest bearing
18,675,214
18,238,571
19,401,019
15,811,268
10,027,346
Savings
3,720,218
3,723,193
3,631,699
3,374,243
3,001,406
Time deposits
3,388,658
3,464,101
3,725,794
3,526,539
2,554,185
Total deposits
39,600,886
39,396,028
40,565,103
34,759,687
23,162,450
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
655,223
666,067
694,033
720,120
752,536
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings
1,608,587
1,294,946
131,556
7,554
8,706
Subordinated and long-term debt
464,843
465,447
466,842
436,111
311,839
Other liabilities
759,363
719,152
760,085
558,393
322,747
Total Liabilities
43,088,902
42,541,640
42,617,619
36,481,865
24,558,278
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,130
457,713
465,458
404,522
270,098
Capital surplus
2,689,340
2,694,546
2,779,746
2,139,357
717,022
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(922,673)
(821,034)
(283,417)
(103,554)
(35,408)
Retained earnings
2,116,865
2,024,971
1,933,451
1,901,276
1,939,602
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,506,655
4,523,189
5,062,231
4,508,594
3,058,307
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 349,093
$ 296,680
$ 282,266
$ 249,614
$ 168,066
$ 928,039
$ 508,566
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
46,701
46,254
45,155
37,258
28,617
138,110
73,792
Tax-exempt
2,548
2,571
2,414
1,608
490
7,533
1,853
Loans held for sale
2,241
2,118
1,407
1,324
2,076
5,766
6,711
Other interest revenue
4,976
1,932
688
822
262
7,596
501
Total interest revenue
405,559
349,555
331,930
290,626
199,511
1,087,044
591,423
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market
28,175
11,717
9,742
8,485
7,723
49,636
24,766
Savings
1,597
590
568
1,203
672
2,753
1,998
Time deposits
4,797
4,041
4,764
5,139
5,861
13,602
19,255
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
3,944
906
216
200
204
5,067
613
Short-term debt
6,821
2,733
5
—
—
9,560
—
Subordinated and long-term debt
4,870
4,801
4,813
4,387
3,505
14,482
10,250
Other interest expense
1
1
—
—
2
2
26
Total interest expense
50,205
24,789
20,108
19,414
17,967
95,102
56,908
Net interest revenue
355,354
324,766
311,822
271,212
181,544
991,942
534,515
Provision (release) for credit losses
—
1,000
—
133,562
(7,000)
1,000
4,500
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
355,354
323,766
311,822
137,650
188,544
990,942
530,015
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
9,080
11,446
21,763
10,580
13,058
42,289
47,473
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
14,497
16,593
11,321
12,016
10,692
42,410
30,619
Deposit service charges
19,943
19,126
19,898
17,680
11,580
58,968
31,235
Security (losses) gains, net
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
211
(17)
Insurance commissions
39,876
39,994
35,727
32,637
35,773
115,596
102,546
Wealth management
19,335
20,213
21,737
16,352
7,147
61,286
23,155
Gain on sale of PPP loans
—
—
—
—
—
—
21,572
Other noninterest income
21,899
16,416
19,086
14,967
6,365
57,400
17,716
Total noninterest revenue
124,491
125,234
128,435
103,854
84,420
378,160
274,299
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
191,193
182,094
187,819
149,599
112,968
561,106
322,216
Occupancy and equipment
30,610
30,129
28,270
26,885
18,977
89,008
54,509
Data processing and software
28,079
29,081
27,483
24,838
16,799
84,644
48,247
Merger expense
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
30,938
15,053
Deposit insurance assessments
4,499
4,945
3,336
3,278
2,330
12,781
5,423
Pension settlement expense
2,896
—
—
651
2,400
2,896
2,400
Other noninterest expense
42,767
32,365
40,785
39,100
22,973
115,916
61,848
Total noninterest expense
319,734
285,888
291,667
289,194
179,889
897,289
509,696
Income (loss) before income taxes
160,111
163,112
148,590
(47,690)
93,075
471,813
294,618
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
106,510
64,799
Net income (loss)
123,398
126,958
114,947
(34,657)
72,725
365,303
229,819
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
7,116
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 358,187
$ 222,703
Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 1.94
$ 2.11
Selected Loan Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,803,381
$ 8,526,481
$ 8,017,958
$ 7,847,473
$ 2,210,287
Owner occupied
3,943,442
3,851,336
3,703,914
3,567,746
2,611,777
Total commercial and industrial
12,746,823
12,377,817
11,721,872
11,415,219
4,822,064
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,244,425
2,982,119
3,028,514
2,924,343
1,797,559
Income producing
5,098,470
5,054,232
4,795,486
4,924,369
3,443,967
Total commercial real estate
8,342,895
8,036,351
7,824,000
7,848,712
5,241,526
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,924,378
7,662,621
7,355,995
7,311,306
4,698,328
Other consumer
282,354
283,696
287,799
307,751
229,327
Total consumer
8,206,732
7,946,317
7,643,794
7,619,057
4,927,655
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 29,296,450
$ 28,360,485
$ 27,189,666
$ 26,882,988
$ 14,991,245
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing Loans and Leases
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 23,916
$ 34,233
$ 33,086
$ 33,690
$ 13,170
Owner occupied
8,327
9,567
11,787
22,058
13,738
Total commercial and industrial
32,243
43,800
44,873
55,748
26,908
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
1,823
2,125
1,618
5,568
3,292
Income producing
8,580
8,750
9,688
16,086
8,403
Total commercial real estate
10,403
10,875
11,306
21,654
11,695
Consumer
Residential mortgages
46,671
34,172
34,278
44,180
20,821
Other consumer
614
521
574
522
198
Total consumer
47,285
34,693
34,852
44,702
21,019
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
11,984
19,682
20,957
24,784
17,012
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
16,200
7,385
7,292
6,903
7,165
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 118,115
$ 116,435
$ 119,280
$ 153,791
$ 83,799
Other Real Estate Owned and Other Repossessed
8,376
14,399
28,401
33,021
16,515
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases during the
$ 34,432
$ 21,312
$ 16,374
$ 22,158
$ 19,858
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
$ 265,720
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(11,551)
(2,170)
(2,682)
(2,712)
(1,488)
Commercial real estate
(1,116)
(275)
(313)
(586)
(131)
Consumer
(2,653)
(1,941)
(1,792)
(2,342)
(1,694)
Total loans charged-off
(15,320)
(4,386)
(4,787)
(5,640)
(3,313)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
3,657
3,217
3,178
7,835
3,787
Commercial real estate
3,509
1,076
437
1,047
646
Consumer
1,405
1,467
1,612
1,521
936
Total recoveries
8,571
5,760
5,227
10,403
5,369
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(6,749)
1,374
440
4,763
2,056
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit
—
—
(8,117)
62,321
—
Provision:
Loans and leases acquired during the quarter
—
—
—
119,055
—
Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans
—
—
—
—
(7,500)
Total provision for loans and leases
—
—
—
119,055
(7,500)
Balance, end of period
$ 433,363
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period
$ 28,872,156
$ 27,848,097
$ 27,106,733
$ 22,745,093
$ 14,915,728
Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and
0.09 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
(0.08) %
(0.05) %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
$ 8,544
Provision for unfunded commitments for loans
—
—
—
13,007
—
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
—
1,000
—
1,500
500
Balance, end of period
$ 24,551
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
(2) Annualized.
Loan Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,564,230
$ 60,616
$ 168,174
$ 5,947
$ 4,414
$ 8,803,381
Owner occupied
3,899,192
1,758
37,019
3,576
1,897
3,943,442
Total commercial and industrial
12,463,422
62,374
205,193
9,523
6,311
12,746,823
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,216,949
17,597
3,725
—
6,154
3,244,425
Income producing
4,973,000
14,363
89,573
705
20,829
5,098,470
Total commercial real estate
8,189,949
31,960
93,298
705
26,983
8,342,895
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,789,212
1,156
132,510
—
1,500
7,924,378
Other consumer
278,815
—
3,539
—
—
282,354
Total consumer
8,068,027
1,156
136,049
—
1,500
8,206,732
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 28,721,398
$ 95,490
$ 434,540
$ 10,228
$ 34,794
$ 29,296,450
June 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,360,393
$ 48,665
$ 98,031
$ 6,661
$ 12,731
$ 8,526,481
Owner occupied
3,805,811
1,735
36,098
3,622
4,070
3,851,336
Total commercial and industrial
12,166,204
50,400
134,129
10,283
16,801
12,377,817
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
2,963,169
423
12,475
993
5,059
2,982,119
Income producing
4,931,450
3,083
92,887
704
26,108
5,054,232
Total commercial real estate
7,894,619
3,506
105,362
1,697
31,167
8,036,351
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,542,086
756
117,771
598
1,410
7,662,621
Other consumer
275,105
—
8,591
—
—
283,696
Total consumer
7,817,191
756
126,362
598
1,410
7,946,317
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 27,878,014
$ 54,662
$ 365,853
$ 12,578
$ 49,378
$ 28,360,485
Geographical Loan Information
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 349,832
$ 162,760
$ 393,595
$ 519,730
$ 345,539
$ 475,031
$ 65,512
$ 321,528
$ 3,812,763
$ 2,357,091
$ 8,803,381
Owner occupied
349,354
244,482
323,891
279,264
290,926
554,072
91,611
172,550
1,456,766
180,526
3,943,442
Total commercial and industrial
699,186
407,242
717,486
798,994
636,465
1,029,103
157,123
494,078
5,269,529
2,537,617
12,746,823
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
191,703
81,362
210,076
328,010
58,871
204,065
33,441
148,321
1,620,083
368,493
3,244,425
Income producing
428,514
250,807
329,519
654,233
212,723
439,077
193,106
289,768
1,875,365
425,358
5,098,470
Total commercial real estate
620,217
332,169
539,595
982,243
271,594
643,142
226,547
438,089
3,495,448
793,851
8,342,895
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,120,555
363,247
537,874
354,043
435,941
1,009,632
149,603
605,962
3,126,062
221,459
7,924,378
Other consumer
26,611
10,556
4,940
14,400
9,644
55,147
1,091
9,858
59,159
90,948
282,354
Total consumer
1,147,166
373,803
542,814
368,443
445,585
1,064,779
150,694
615,820
3,185,221
312,407
8,206,732
Total loans and leases, net of
$ 2,466,569
$ 1,113,214
$ 1,799,895
$ 2,149,680
$ 1,353,644
$ 2,737,024
$ 534,364
$ 1,547,987
$ 11,950,198
$ 3,643,875
$ 29,296,450
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
$ (33,431)
$ 16,492
$ 118,322
$ 28,751
$ 18,538
$ 73,430
$ (48,762)
$ 26,012
$ 419,252
$ 317,361
$ 935,965
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
(5.31) %
5.97 %
27.92 %
5.38 %
5.51 %
10.94 %
(33.18) %
6.78 %
14.42 %
37.85 %
13.09 %
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 399,110
$ 156,007
$ 411,175
$ 530,835
$ 325,925
$ 430,355
$ 90,777
$ 321,900
$ 3,703,419
$ 2,156,978
$ 8,526,481
Owner occupied
351,129
244,194
293,162
279,972
292,640
560,825
91,523
173,170
1,402,562
162,159
3,851,336
Total commercial and industrial
750,239
400,201
704,337
810,807
618,565
991,180
182,300
495,070
5,105,981
2,319,137
12,377,817
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
199,673
73,486
209,715
258,645
57,377
180,636
30,569
130,391
1,434,138
407,489
2,982,119
Income producing
411,413
258,831
266,141
682,813
219,774
447,697
224,522
305,954
1,834,915
402,172
5,054,232
Total commercial real estate
611,086
332,317
475,856
941,458
277,151
628,333
255,091
436,345
3,269,053
809,661
8,036,351
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,109,209
353,935
496,593
355,796
430,005
990,346
144,652
580,814
3,094,629
106,642
7,662,621
Other consumer
29,466
10,269
4,787
12,868
9,385
53,735
1,083
9,746
61,283
91,074
283,696
Total consumer
1,138,675
364,204
501,380
368,664
439,390
1,044,081
145,735
590,560
3,155,912
197,716
7,946,317
Total loans and leases, net of
$ 2,500,000
$ 1,096,722
$ 1,681,573
$ 2,120,929
$ 1,335,106
$ 2,663,594
$ 583,126
$ 1,521,975
$ 11,530,946
$ 3,326,514
$ 28,360,485
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR
$ 4,746
$ 6,754
$ 7,733
$ 7,963
$ 11,009
$ 19,234
$ 39,951
MSR and MSR hedge market value
4,333
4,692
14,030
2,617
2,049
23,055
7,522
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
14,497
16,593
11,321
12,016
10,692
42,410
30,619
Deposit service charges
19,943
19,126
19,898
17,680
11,580
58,968
31,235
Security (losses) gains, net
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
211
(17)
Insurance commissions
39,876
39,994
35,727
32,637
35,773
115,596
102,546
Trust income
9,011
9,129
10,061
7,892
4,735
28,201
14,298
Annuity fees
600
753
604
435
50
1,957
151
Brokerage commissions and fees
9,724
10,331
11,072
8,025
2,362
31,128
8,706
Gain on sale of PPP loans
—
—
—
—
—
—
21,572
Bank-owned life insurance
3,537
3,285
3,336
3,098
4,217
10,158
8,082
Other miscellaneous income
18,363
13,131
15,750
11,869
2,148
47,242
9,634
Total noninterest revenue
$ 124,491
$ 125,234
$ 128,435
$ 103,854
$ 84,420
$ 378,160
$ 274,299
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 191,193
$ 182,094
$ 187,819
$ 149,599
$ 112,968
$ 561,106
$ 322,216
Occupancy, net of rental income
22,743
21,109
20,346
19,477
13,443
64,199
39,444
Equipment
7,867
9,020
7,924
7,408
5,534
24,809
15,065
Deposit insurance assessments
4,499
4,945
3,336
3,278
2,330
12,781
5,423
Pension settlement expense
2,896
—
—
651
2,400
2,896
2,400
Advertising
1,981
2,030
2,716
2,721
988
6,727
2,775
Foreclosed property expense
1,093
(1,104)
440
689
2,189
430
3,859
Telecommunications
1,882
1,984
1,833
1,725
1,600
5,699
4,515
Public relations
2,104
2,387
1,877
2,365
1,166
6,368
2,919
Data processing
17,710
18,089
16,824
15,606
11,297
52,623
32,745
Computer software
10,369
10,992
10,659
9,232
5,502
32,020
15,502
Amortization of intangibles
5,417
3,042
6,780
5,473
2,424
15,240
7,143
Legal
2,054
1,463
1,793
1,282
814
5,310
2,754
Merger expense
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
30,938
15,053
Postage and shipping
2,098
2,022
2,034
1,772
1,414
6,154
4,278
Other miscellaneous expense
26,138
20,541
23,312
23,073
12,378
69,989
33,605
Total noninterest expense
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 179,889
$ 897,289
$ 509,696
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 30,021
$ 29,220
$ 25,852
$ 23,640
$ 26,413
$ 85,093
$ 74,402
Life and health commissions
7,254
7,935
7,143
6,459
6,543
22,332
20,167
Risk management income
654
674
757
699
676
2,085
1,900
Other
1,947
2,165
1,975
1,839
2,141
6,086
6,077
Total insurance commissions
$ 39,876
$ 39,994
$ 35,727
$ 32,637
$ 35,773
$ 115,596
$ 102,546
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding
$ 28,872,156
$ 341,334
4.69 %
$ 27,848,097
$ 285,345
4.11 %
$ 14,915,728
$ 165,207
4.39 %
Accretion income on acquired
8,134
0.11
11,714
0.17
3,175
0.08
Loans held for sale
103,312
2,241
8.61
147,301
2,118
5.77
242,422
2,076
3.40
Investment securities
Taxable
12,833,857
46,701
1.44
13,499,222
46,254
1.37
9,454,514
28,617
1.20
Tax-exempt
418,971
3,225
3.05
441,905
3,255
2.95
85,300
620
2.88
Total investment securities
13,252,828
49,926
1.49
13,941,127
49,509
1.42
9,539,814
29,237
1.22
Other investments
851,185
4,976
2.32
751,972
1,932
1.03
522,638
262
0.20
Total interest-earning assets
43,079,481
406,611
3.74 %
42,688,497
350,618
3.29 %
25,220,602
199,957
3.15 %
Other assets
4,957,118
4,815,084
2,660,050
Allowance for credit losses
441,042
438,752
264,067
Total assets
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 27,616,585
LIABILITIES AND
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and
$ 18,675,214
$ 28,175
0.60 %
$ 18,238,571
$ 11,717
0.26 %
$ 10,027,346
7,723
0.31 %
Savings deposits
3,720,218
1,597
0.17
3,723,193
590
0.06
3,001,406
672
0.09
Time deposits
3,388,658
4,797
0.56
3,464,101
4,041
0.47
2,554,185
5,861
0.91
Total interest-bearing
25,784,090
34,569
0.53
25,425,865
16,348
0.26
15,582,937
14,256
0.36
Short-term borrowings
2,263,810
10,765
1.89
1,961,013
3,639
0.74
761,242
204
0.11
Long-term borrowings
464,843
4,871
4.16
465,447
4,802
4.14
311,839
3,507
4.46
Total interest-bearing
28,512,743
50,205
0.70 %
27,852,325
24,789
0.36 %
16,656,018
17,967
0.43 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
13,816,796
13,970,163
7,579,513
Other liabilities
759,363
719,152
322,747
Total liabilities
43,088,902
42,541,640
24,558,278
Shareholders' equity
4,506,655
4,523,189
3,058,307
Total liabilities and
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 27,616,585
Net interest income/net interest
356,406
3.05 %
325,829
2.94 %
181,990
2.72 %
Net yield on earning assets/net
3.28 %
3.06 %
2.86 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,052)
(1,063)
(446)
Net interest revenue
$ 355,354
$ 324,766
$ 181,544
Average Balance and Yields Cont.
Year-To-Date
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 27,948,795
$ 891,585
4.27 %
$ 15,138,032
$ 499,866
4.41 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
37,592
0.18
9,772
0.09
Loans held for sale
142,152
5,766
5.42 %
297,885
6,711
3.01 %
Investment securities
Taxable
13,633,964
138,110
1.35 %
7,978,632
73,792
1.24 %
Tax-exempt
447,538
9,536
2.85
103,098
2,345
3.04
Total investment securities
14,081,502
147,646
1.40
8,081,730
76,137
1.26
Other investments
920,337
7,596
1.10
419,027
501
0.16
Total interest-earning assets
43,092,786
1,090,185
3.38 %
23,936,674
592,987
3.31
Other assets
4,795,001
2,601,498
Allowance for credit losses
441,351
250,776
Total assets
$ 47,446,436
$ 26,287,396
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,768,943
49,636
0.35 %
$ 9,531,362
$ 24,766
0.35 %
Savings deposits
3,692,027
2,753
0.10
2,802,524
1,998
0.10
Time deposits
3,524,949
13,602
0.52
2,534,747
19,255
1.02
Total interest-bearing deposits
25,985,919
65,991
0.34
14,868,633
46,019
0.41
Short-term borrowings
1,688,738
14,627
1.16
708,870
613
0.12
Long-term borrowings
465,704
14,484
4.16
307,472
10,276
4.47
Total interest-bearing liabilities
28,140,361
95,102
0.45 %
15,884,975
56,908
0.48 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
13,864,554
7,148,026
Other liabilities
746,197
311,449
Total liabilities
42,751,112
23,344,450
Shareholders' equity
4,695,324
2,942,946
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,446,436
$ 26,287,396
Net interest income/net interest spread
995,083
2.93 %
536,079
2.83 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.09 %
2.99 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(3,141)
(1,564)
Net interest revenue
$ 991,942
$ 534,515
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
$ 64,684
$ 60,615
Originations of servicing assets
3,890
4,962
5,155
5,709
5,798
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(3,085)
(3,253)
(3,147)
(3,823)
(3,919)
Due to update in valuation assumptions
9,941
7,453
21,299
2,982
2,190
Fair value, end of period
$ 112,767
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
$ 64,684
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 1,916
$ 4,042
$ 5,118
$ 5,970
$ 9,284
Servicing
5,915
5,965
5,762
5,816
5,644
Payoffs/Paydowns
(3,085)
(3,253)
(3,147)
(3,823)
(3,919)
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
4,746
6,754
7,733
7,963
11,009
Market value adjustment on MSR
9,941
7,453
21,299
2,983
2,190
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
(5,606)
(2,762)
(7,269)
(365)
(141)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 9,080
$ 11,446
$ 21,763
$ 10,580
$ 13,058
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,723,605
$ 7,685,994
$ 7,629,119
$ 7,553,917
$ 7,455,113
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.46 %
1.33 %
1.22 %
0.92 %
0.87 %
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ 1,451,461
$ 1,466,313
$ 1,459,845
$ 1,496,465
$ —
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
1,820,913
2,133,561
2,350,810
2,638,442
2,575,564
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S.
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
87,063
95,955
105,900
113,427
52,625
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
6,427,152
7,014,715
7,604,829
8,129,191
5,773,462
Other residential mortgage-back securities
181,317
201,440
212,216
243,357
—
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,880,949
1,899,785
1,951,367
2,061,133
1,518,556
Total MBS
8,576,481
9,211,895
9,874,312
10,547,108
7,344,643
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
444,953
485,400
530,241
565,520
112,152
Other domestic debt securities
98,615
101,313
103,117
63,645
21,013
Foreign debt securities
49,471
52,139
53,281
295,290
—
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 12,441,894
$ 13,450,621
$ 14,371,606
$ 15,606,470
$ 10,053,372
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Adjusted net income available to common
Net income (loss)
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 365,303
$ 229,819
Plus: Merger expense
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
30,938
15,053
Incremental merger related expense
6,912
6,060
6,571
4,633
—
19,543
—
Initial provision for acquired loans
—
—
—
132,062
—
—
11,500
Branch closing expense
6
705
128
—
—
839
—
Pension settlement expense
2,896
—
—
651
2,400
2,896
2,400
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
211
(17)
Tax adjustment
7,016
2,981
2,786
41,453
1,506
12,783
7,228
Adjusted net income
146,025
136,570
123,931
106,457
77,256
406,525
251,561
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
7,116
7,116
Adjusted net income available to common
$ 143,653
$ 134,198
$ 121,559
$ 104,085
$ 74,884
$ 399,409
$ 244,445
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income (loss)
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 365,303
$ 229,819
Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses
—
1,000
—
133,562
(7,000)
1,000
4,500
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
106,510
64,799
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 160,111
$ 164,112
$ 148,590
$ 85,872
$ 86,075
$ 472,813
$ 299,118
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income (loss)
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 365,303
$ 229,819
Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses
—
1,000
—
133,562
(7,000)
1,000
4,500
Merger expense
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
30,938
15,053
Incremental merger related expense
6,912
6,060
6,571
4,633
—
19,543
—
Branch closing expense
6
705
128
—
—
839
—
Pension settlement expense
2,896
—
—
651
2,400
2,896
2,400
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
106,510
64,799
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
211
(17)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 189,754
$ 176,705
$ 160,360
$ 136,377
$ 92,112
$ 526,818
$ 316,588
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Total adjusted noninterest expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 179,889
$ 897,289
$ 509,696
Less: Merger expense
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
30,938
15,053
Incremental merger related expense
6,912
6,060
6,571
4,633
—
19,543
—
Branch closing expense
6
705
128
—
—
839
—
Pension settlement expense
2,896
—
—
651
2,400
2,896
2,400
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 290,230
$ 271,849
$ 280,994
$ 239,067
$ 174,047
$ 843,073
$ 492,243
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 47,699,660
$ 28,060,496
Less: Goodwill
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
1,449,511
958,304
Other identifiable intangible assets
132,953
138,370
191,642
198,271
52,235
132,953
52,235
Total tangible assets
46,117,196
46,165,129
45,603,381
46,063,532
27,049,957
46,117,196
27,049,957
Less: AOCI
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(1,297,812)
(82,627)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 47,415,008
$ 47,101,474
$ 46,267,381
$ 46,202,901
$ 27,132,584
$ 47,415,008
$ 27,132,584
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Sep 2021
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 3,023,257
$ 4,166,925
$ 3,023,257
Less: AOCI
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(1,297,812)
(82,627)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 5,464,737
$ 5,374,270
$ 5,307,757
$ 5,387,356
$ 3,105,884
$ 5,464,737
$ 3,105,884
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 3,023,257
$ 4,166,925
$ 3,023,257
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,476,764
5,080,994
2,856,264
3,999,932
2,856,264
Less: AOCI
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(1,297,812)
(82,627)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 5,297,744
$ 5,207,277
$ 5,140,764
$ 5,220,363
$ 2,938,891
$ 5,297,744
$ 2,938,891
Total tangible common shareholders' equity,
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 3,023,257
$ 4,166,925
$ 3,023,257
Less: Goodwill
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
1,449,511
958,304
Other identifiable intangible assets
132,953
138,370
191,642
198,271
52,235
132,953
52,235
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
2,417,468
2,688,353
2,876,084
3,474,775
1,845,725
2,417,468
1,845,725
Less: AOCI
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(1,297,812)
(82,627)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity,
$ 3,715,280
$ 3,624,698
$ 3,540,084
$ 3,614,144
$ 1,928,352
$ 3,715,280
$ 1,928,352
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,506,655
$ 4,523,189
$ 5,062,231
$ 4,508,594
$ 3,058,307
$ 4,695,324
$ 2,942,946
Less: Goodwill
1,444,331
1,407,452
1,407,973
1,115,502
957,899
1,420,052
907,042
Other identifiable intangible assets
136,149
188,897
195,606
106,559
53,567
173,333
53,664
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 2,759,182
$ 2,759,847
$ 3,291,659
$ 3,119,540
$ 1,879,848
$ 2,934,946
$ 1,815,247
Total average assets
$47,595,557
$47,064,829
$47,679,850
$40,990,459
$27,616,585
$47,446,436
$26,287,396
Total shares of common stock outstanding
182,438,780
182,461,786
183,488,844
188,337,658
106,853,316
182,438,780
106,853,316
Average shares outstanding-diluted
183,313,831
183,711,402
187,264,335
164,720,656
108,250,102
184,747,880
105,599,914
Tangible common shareholders' equity to
5.24 %
5.82 %
6.31 %
7.54 %
6.82 %
5.24 %
6.82 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to
7.84
7.70
7.65
7.82
7.11
7.84
7.11
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
17.40
18.11
13.87
(4.71)
14.85
16.32
16.40
Adjusted return on average tangible common
20.66
19.50
14.98
13.24
15.80
18.19
18.00
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
1.22
1.16
1.05
1.03
1.11
1.15
1.28
Adjusted return on average common
13.13
12.36
10.07
9.51
10.28
11.79
11.77
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total
1.33
1.40
1.26
0.83
1.24
1.33
1.52
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to
1.58
1.51
1.36
1.32
1.32
1.48
1.61
Tangible book value per common share (9)
$ 13.25
$ 14.73
$ 15.67
$ 18.45
$ 17.27
$ 13.25
$ 17.27
Tangible book value per common share,
20.36
19.87
19.29
19.19
18.05
20.36
18.05
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
$ 0.78
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 2.16
$ 2.31
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
28.21 %
30.14 %
33.85 %
31.75 %
28.99 %
30.56 %
25.11 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(6)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(8)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income.
(9)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(12)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.
