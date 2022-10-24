The Famously Saucy McRib® Returns For A Farewell Tour

Fans Can Get One More Taste of the Iconic Sandwich Nationwide Starting 10.31

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib® is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it. After three straight years headlining McDonald's® nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a "Farewell Tour" – giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald's restaurants starting Oct. 31.

Like any true farewell tour, we're hoping this isn't a "goodbye" but a "see you later." Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back.

Since no Farewell Tour is complete without custom merch, fans will be able to show their love for this legendary sandwich long after it's gone with limited-edition throwback-inspired merch featuring the McRib throughout the decades on art, clothing and memorabilia. The nostalgic McRib merch line will be available beginning Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. ET on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, with pricing starting as low as $0.99!

Before the McRib takes its final bow, we're paying homage by bringing fans on a trip down memory lane with the McRib's "Greatest Hits" – featuring special moments that made the McRib the icon it is today - for all to reminisce and enjoy. *mic drop*

The McRib® Greatest Hits

"McRIB® IS BORN" - It all started in 1980, when McDonald's came up with a seasoned, boneless pork sensation, slathered in tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles. That brilliant sandwich became the now-famous McRib®, and for the first time ever a fan experienced the sauciness.



"MINI AND ME" - In 2003, McDonald's introduced a mini version of this fan-favorite when the McRib® Jr. entered the scene (aw!)



"500 McRIB® MILES" - The McRib® became so popular that in 2008, a superfan came up with the



- The McRib® became so popular that in 2008, a superfan came up with the McRib Locator , a way to finally track where in the world McRib aficionados could find the delicious sandwich. "McRIB® 24/7" - Maybe fans remember this clearly understood the assignment.



- Maybe fans remember this viral post from 2020, relating just a little too hard to the excitement of waiting for the return of the McRib®. This customerunderstood the assignment. "THE FUTURE IS McRIB®" - In 2021, the McRib® became a piece of USA created its



- In 2021, the McRib® became a piece of modern history for fans when McDonald'screated its first-ever NFT featuring digital versions of the McRib, almost as saucy as the sandwich itself IRL. "MY BBQ BFF" - We know diehard McRib® fans are often the reason newcomers try the McRib. In 2021, superfans like



- We know diehard McRib® fans are often the reason newcomers try the McRib. In 2021, superfans like Rodney Harris tried to convince their friends to indulge in the barbeque-y goodness of the McRib. We all need a friend like Rodney. " SEE YA LATER , McRIB®" - The McRib® has truly become a - The McRib® has truly become a family affair for over 40 years, passing down the sandwich as tradition and making memories to last a lifetime. Now's your chance to share a McRib before it's gone ♥♥♥

