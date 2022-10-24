Gold Mountain - The Way Home, Script of Chinese Immigration History Won the Best Screenplay Award at the Richmond International Film Festival

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Pictures announced that one of its directors, Weiyu Sun, the leading film director of Chinese history-themed films of the new generation, has won dozens of international film festival awards for his first work I'm not Lying. Mr. Sun's film work Chinese Speaking Vampires also received a four-star rating on Prime Video and VuDu, as well as a 7.5 score on Film Threat.

Gold Mountain – The Way Home, Script of Chinese Immigration History (PRNewswire)

Recently, Gold Mountain – The Way Home, Mr. Sun's new film about Chinese immigrants to the United States, won the Best Screenplay Award at the Richmond International Film Festival, and was selected into finalists of London International Screenwriting Competition, Atlanta Screenplay Awards, Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards, as well as San Francisco International Screenwriting Competition.

According to Mr. Sun, Gold Mountain – The Way Home tells a story of the Chinese people in the 1860s came to the United States across the ocean, started various lives, and encountered different hardships. During that journey, some of them lost their lives, some of them returned home with honors, and some of them suited into the new world. The whole story not only reflects Chinese people's contribution to the Pacific Railway, but also shows their pursuit of "home" in another world.

Countless Chinese immigrants lost lives in historical movements, families were broken, and eventually led to the first generation of Chinese immigrants scattered all over the United States, rooting, protecting, and building their "new home" for over 100 years. They have made incomparable contributions to the United States.

With these film works, Weiyu Sun was invited to become a member of the China Film Directors' Guild, China Film Producers' Association, and China Film Association. With these honorary member titles and awards, Weiyu Sun is still working hard to promote his new work in film seminars and film festivals. He hopes Gold Mountain – The Way Home can be filmed and screened across the world, so that more people will know appreciate and remember the heritage of Chinese immigrants. Mr. Sun also hope to promote the relationship between countries and ethnic groups around the world.

The company Weiyu Sun works with, Alibaba Pictures, is an integrated cultural corporation with interest on television and film production and distribution businesses.

