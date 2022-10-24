MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRUPO PUNTACANA AND MAC HOTELS TO BRING W HOTELS BRAND TO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The beachfront new-build project in Uvero Alto is expected to feature 349 guest rooms

BETHESDA, Md. and PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced the signing of a management agreement with Grupo Puntacana and MAC Hotels to begin construction on the W All-Inclusive Punta Cana in Uvero Alto, an adults-only all-inclusive luxury property in the Dominican Republic. This hotel is expected to be the first W Hotels property in the market and one of the first W All-Inclusive resorts globally.

W All-Inclusive Punta Cana Uvero Alto is anticipated to feature 349 guest rooms with balconies and plunge pools, as well as several suites. With immersive and dynamic adult-focused programming, plans for the resort include a spa with 11 treatment rooms, a retail area, three pools with pool bars and eleven food and beverage destinations.

"Punta Cana is the perfect destination for both the W Hotels brand and an all-inclusive luxury resort," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. "We look forward to bringing the vision for this fun adult playground to life with Grupo Puntacana and MAC Hotels."

Today's agreement is a result of the diversification and growth strategy of Grupo Punta Cana. The pioneering work of the company has contributed to the development of more than 40,000 hotel rooms in the area.

"The signing of W Punta Cana Uvero Alto demonstrates our strong commitment to tourism development in Uvero Alto. This project is set to elevate the hotel supply in the region and generate about 600 new jobs," stated Frank Elías Rainieri, President and CEO, Grupo Puntacana.

For MAC Hotels, the original developer of this project, the investment represents its third project in the country. MAC has evolved its hospitality strategy in which the company has traditionally been both an owner and the operator for all of its projects until now.

"Today's signing with Grupo Puntacana and Marriott International allows us to move up to the next stage in our company's growth and development, and we thank both Marriott and Grupo Puntacana for the confidence they have shown us. We are excited to provide an unparalleled experience for guests coming to the beaches of Punta Cana," stated Begoña Amengual, CEO, MAC Hotels.The project is expected to break ground in the coming months with an anticipated opening date in 2025.

